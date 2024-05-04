Madrid Open prize money breakdown: How much did 2024 champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Aryna Sabalenka earn?

The women's singles event at the Madrid Open ended with Iga Swiatek winning the title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final that lasted over three hours. The total prize pool of the women's tournament is €7,787,020.

Swiatek and Sabalenka locked horns in what was a rematch of the 2023 final. The Pole won the opening set 7-5 but the Belarusian bounced back in the second set to win it 6-4 and force the match into a decider.

Both players exchanged breaks early in the final set and a tiebreak ensued. Swiatek eventually overpowered Sabalenka to register a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) win and clinch her maiden title in Madrid. It was the Pole's third title of the 2024 season, having previously won the Qatar Open and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Swiatek's exploits at the Madrid Open will fetch her a prize money of €963,225 while Sabalenka's runner-up finish will see her pocket €512,260.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina and 18th seed Madison Keys were both eliminated in the semifinals of the tournament, and they will each be paid €284,590. Eighth seed Ons Jabeur, 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, Yulia Putintseva and Mirra Andreeva were all eliminated in the quarterfinals in Madrid, and they will each pocket €161,995.

Third seed Coco Gauff, fifth seed Maria Sakkari and tenth seed Daria Kasatkina were among the eight players who were knocked out in the fourth round of the Madrid Open and they will each earn €88,440. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka were among the 16 players who were knocked out in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

They will each earn €51,665 while those who were ousted in the second round will each receive €30,255. The players who were eliminated in the first round in Madrid will each be paid €20,360.

Barbora Krejcikova and Laura Siegemund will face Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristinma Bucsa in the Madrid Open women's doubles final

Barbora Krejcikova in action at the Abu Dhabi Open

In the women's singles event at the Madrid Open, sixth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Laure Siegemund will take on the eighth-seeded local duo of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa.

Krejcikova and Siegemund are yet to drop a single set at the tournament while Sorribes Tormo and Bucsa have a chance to become the first all-Spanish pair to win the Madrid Open.

Whichever pair wins the final, will be awarded a prize money of €391,680 while the runners-up will receive €207,360. The teams who were eliminated in the semifinals of the Madrid Open will each be paid €111,360 while those who were ousted in the quarterfinals will each pocket €55,690.

The pairs who were ousted in the second round of the WTA 1000 event will each receive €29,860 while those who lost in the first round will each be paid €16,320.