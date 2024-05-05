Madrid Open prize money breakdown: How much did 2024 winner Andrey Rublev and runner-up Felix Auger-Aliassime earn?

The Madrid Open 2024 came to an end with Andrey Rublev winning the men's singles event by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the final. The total prize money for the tournament was €7,877,020.

The Canadian started well, winning the opening set 6-4. However, Rublev fought back to take the second set 7-5, breaking serve in the last game. Both players were solid on serve in the final set, but the Russian broke in the last game to win his second career Masters 1000 title.

Rublev's exploits in Madrid will see him earn a prize money €963,225, while Auger-Aliassime's runner-up finish will fetch him €512,260.

Meanwhile, 12th seed Taylor Fritz and 30th seed Jiri Lehecka, eliminated in the semifinals of the Madrid Open, will each earn €284,590. Top two seeds Jannik Sinner and 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz were among the four players who were out in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament. They, along with the other two will each receive €161,995.

Two-time champion Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud got knocked out in the fourth round in Madrid. They, along with six other players, will each earn €88,440, while the men who were knocked out in the third round will receive €51,665 each.

The players who were eliminated in the second round of the Masters 1000 event will each be paid €30,225, while those losing in the opening round will receive €20,360.

Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson won the men's doubles title at Madrid Open 2024

Sebastian Korda (right) and Jordan Thompson with the men's doubles title at the Madrid Open.

Korda, from the United States, and Thompson, from Australia, won the tournament by beating Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the final. The pair beat four seeded pairs, including top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

The duo's exploits in the Spanish capital will see them earn €391,680, while runners-up Behar and Pavlasek will receive €207,660. Second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, and 11th seeds Jamie Murray and Michael Venus, eliminated in the semifinals, will each pocket €111,360.

The pairs who were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open will each receive €55,390, while those who were ousted in the second round will receive €29,860 each. Teams who lost in the first round in Madrid will be paid €16,320 each.