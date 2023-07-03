Tennis fans expressed their awe and admiration for Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova following the former opening up on her relationship with the latter.

Evert and Navratilova are some of the all time greats of the WTA tour. They have won 18 Grand Slams each and a combined 34 doubles Majors, among other honors. The pair contested 60 finals against each other over the course of their careers.

While they had one of the greatest sporting rivalries in the history of the sport, they have also forged a great relationship off it, especially in retirement. Their simultaneous successful battles with cancer played a small part in this.

Evert and Navratilova, who met as teenagers, recently gave a long, open-hearted interview about their careers, their relationships, and how their friendship has grown with time.

"I saw her at her highest and at her lowest. And I think because we saw each other that way, the vulnerable part, that’s another level of friendship," Evert told the Washington Post.

"She knew me better than I knew me. I’ve known Chris longer than anybody else in my life, and so it is for her," Navratilova said.

Tennis fans were quick to react to the relationship between the two players, with one stating that their friendship is even greater than their tennis rivalry.

"A wonderful, moving piece. I grew up loving tennis because of @ChrissieEvert & @Martina. Magnificent players, incredible competitors & rivals, they defined tennis as well as each other. To have such a deep & meaningful friendship is even greater. Love, light & grace to you both," a fan opined.

"A wonderful, moving piece. I grew up loving tennis because of @ChrissieEvert & @Martina. Magnificent players, incredible competitors & rivals, they defined tennis as well as each other. To have such a deep & meaningful friendship is even greater. Love, light & grace to you both," a fan opined.

One user called them the finest and fiercest competitors that tennis has ever seen.

"Two of the finest, and fiercest competitors in any sport. A remarkable story," a tweet read.

"Two of the finest, and fiercest competitors in any sport. A remarkable story," a tweet read.

Here are more fan reactions:

Danny Reichert @DannyReichertNY @washingtonpost @ATNtennis Class all around. Once after beating Martina in a very close match in a Houston final, Chris said, "if I can't win, I want Martina to win." Competitors and friends.

Sue Philipson🌻 @sjames_65 @washingtonpost Wonderful article. Their great tennis achievements aside, their enduring friendship is extraordinarily moving.

LasVegasLife @JasonB1226 @washingtonpost Great article on 2 groundbreaking athletes and rivals who became inseparable friends. As someone who's in the same age bracket as these two, I have even more respect for them now.

ItIsMash @ItIsMashAgain @washingtonpost I feel blessed to have watched this rivalry play out. Legends, both of them.

Coach Peter @SchOfBasketball @washingtonpost Always much love and respect to both!!! Amazing champions on and off the court.

"We became best friends through being the biggest opponents ever" - Martina Navratilova on her rivalry with Chris Evert

Chris Evert (L) and Martina Navratilova.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova faced each other 80 times in their careers, the most for a rivalry in tennis history.

Evert and Navratilova first locked horns in Fort Lauderdale, Texas back in 1973, back when the former was an established player and the latter was just starting her career.

While their rivalry began with Evert dominating their meetings, it ended with Navratilova holding a 43-37 head-to-head record. In an interview earlier this year, Navratilova expressed pride at the fact that they became 'best friends' despite having such a fierce and competitive rivalry.

"We played each other 80 times and then we became best friends through being the biggest opponents ever. So just proud to be half of that partnership," she told the Tennis Channel.

