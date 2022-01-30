Maharashtra Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

As the 2022 Australian Open winds up, the ATP tour resumes with its other scheduled events, one of them being the Maharashtra Open. The tournament returns to the ATP calendar after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field is headlined by the 2021 Australian Open semifinalist and current World No. 15 Aslan Karatsev, and rising Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 edition of the Maharashtra Open.

What is the Maharashtra Open

The Maharashtra Open is the only ATP-level tournament taking place in India. The inaugural edition was hosted in New Delhi in 1996 when it was called the McDowell Open. Following that, the tournament was moved to Chennai from the second edition and since 2018, it is being held in Pune.

It is an ATP 250 level event and an outdoor hardcourt tournament. The Maharashtra Open used to take place prior to the Australian Open and served as a warm-up for players in the lead up to the season's first Grand Slam. However, since the calendar is in disarray due to the pandemic, the tournament is being held after the Melbourne Major this year.

Venue

The Maharashtra Open will be played at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune. The center court has a seating capacity of 4,200, but spectators won't be allowed in this time due to the Omicron scare.

Players

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Australian Open.

Aslan Karatsev and Lorenzo Musetti are the top two seeds at the tournament. The Russian has already won a title this year at the Sydney Tennis Classic and will look to get his hands on another trophy.

Musetti, on the other hand, is still seeking his first win of the year. He lost in the opening rounds of the Adelaide International and the Australian Open and will be eager to get a victory under his belt.

The draw also features defending champion Jiri Vesely, Gianluca Mager, Daniel Altmaier, Emil Ruusuvuori, Ricardas Berankis and Stefano Travaglia, all ranked in the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

Schedule

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 31 January-6 February 2022. The top four seeds have received a first-round bye and will begin their campaigns in the next round.

Fifth seed Daniel Altmaier will square off against Prajnesh Gunneswaran, while sixth seed Emil Rusuuvuori will face Egor Gerasimov of Belarus. Seventh seed Ricardas Berankis will take on Frenchman Quentin Halys in the first round, while eighth seed Stefano Travaglia and Ramkumar Ramanathan are also set for an opening-round showdown.

Prize Money

The men's champion will pocket $46,175. The total prize money for the tournament is $493,875.

Where to watch

Indian fans can watch the matches on Star Sports, Disney Plus and Jio TV.

Viewers in the US can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

The matches will also be shown on the official Facebook page and the Youtube channel of the tournament.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya