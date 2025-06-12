Major blow for American tennis as Tommy Paul forced to withdraw from Queens Club despite major ranking target; Sebastian Korda follows suit

American tennis faces a major setback as prominent tennis' stars like Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda have withdrawn from the HSBC Championships in London, which is set to commence on June 18. Despite some of them facing struggles to maintain their current rank due to poor performances in the clay stint, they have still decided to withdraw from the ATP 500 tournament.

Ad

The World No. 8, Paul, who had won the title in 2024, will unfortunately not be defending his title this year. This, in turn, will affect his ATP rankings, as he stands at 3510 points, maintaining a mere 70-point lead from the 9th-ranked Holger Rune.

In addition to this, the defending runner-up, Lorenzo Musetti too, has withdrawn owing to his Grade I adductor injury in his left leg that led him to withdraw from the Roland Garros semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz. Along with this, Matteo Berrettini, the two-time champion at the tournament, has withdrawn due to the abdominal injury that had made him withdraw from Roland Garros as well.

Ad

Trending

Insider Jose Morgado released a detailed list of players on X who have withdrawn from London and Halle, along with some players who haven't confirmed their participation yet.

LONDON:

1. Withdrawals:

Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Musetti, Sebastian Korda, Matteo Berrettini, Nick Kyrgios

2. Doubtful:

Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov

HALLE:

1. Withdrawals:

Arthur Fils, Tallon Griekspoor

2. Doubtful:

Hubert Hurkacz, Tomas Machac

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their withdrawals have led to Alexander Bublik, Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Jenson Brooksby being included in the main draws in London. However, this withdrawal confirms Tommy Paul dropping from the Top 10 of the ATP rankings.

A glance at Tommy Paul's 2025 season

Tommy Paul at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Tommy Paul has displayed some top-notch performances this season but is yet to win a trophy. He had deep runs at the Australian Open, Dallas Open and Italian Open -- racing through to the semifinals and even dominating the French Open before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Ad

However, none of these runs have found fruition due to him losing control in the final stages and being unable to secure a title, which in turn has affected his rankings significantly. Paul has also faced injury scares throughout the season and admitted to dealing with adductor pain and abdominal issues during his Roland Garros stint.

Tommy Paul will be looking to make a strong comeback at Wimbledon, hoping to carry forward his positive record on grass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More