"Make that 9 losses in Andy Murray's last 10 matches" "Time to shut it down" - Fans react as Brit's poor run of form continues with Marseille 1R loss

Andy Murray's torrid start to the year continued in the first round of the Open 13, Marseille after he was sent packing by the Czech Tomas Machac.

Murray looked off-color in the error-strewn match, losing it 7-5 6-4.

His wait for a first tour-level win of 2024 continues, having lost all four matches he has played until now, including a first-round exit at last month's Australian Open to Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

His poor run of form also comes at a time when there has been speculation in the media about a potential retirement for the three-time Grand Slam singles champion. Murray, however, firmly shut down critics then, stating that he "won't quit" despite being in a "terrible moment."

Some fans have now started to come down heavily on him with regards to his current form. A large number have seemingly suggested that it is probably a great time to retire rather than "tarnish his legacy."

Tennis journalist Bastian Fench pointed out that Murray now holds a 1-9 W/L record across his last 10 matches. The Brit's last win on tour was astonishingly at the 2023 Basel Swiss Indoors against Yannick Hanfmann.

"Make that 9 losses in his last 10 matches for Andy Murray," Fench wrote.

This fan firmly reaffirmed that it was time to hang up his boots.

"Time to shut it down lad," he wrote.

Another fan pleaded to the others on tour to gift him a win.

"Someone gift him a win for the love of god," he wrote.

"Murray would rather lose first round matches than go home to his children," wrote a third.

Andy Murray is yet to win a match this season

Andy Murray's dismal start to the campaign continued on Tuesday night at the hands of Tomas Machac in Marseille. He is now 0-4 for the season and has won just 2 sets out of the 11 that he has played.

Murray began the season at the Brisbane International, but was defeated by eventual champion Grigor Dimitrov in three sets 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. At the Australian Open the following week, he succumbed to 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in round one 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Last week in a clash between the veterans at the Open Sud De France, Benoit Paire beat him 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.