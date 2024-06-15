"Make it make sense" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker stumped by US Supreme Court overturning gun bump stock ban

Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, has reacted to the recent Supreme Court ruling that lifted the ban on gun bump stocks, a policy enacted during the Donald Trump administration.

The Trump administration banned the use of bump stocks following the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. A bump stock is an accessory that enables a semi-automatic weapon to fire faster, like a machine gun, without fully converting it to an automatic firearm.

On Friday, Brooklyn Decker shared a post by The New York Times reporting the news of the Supreme Court overturning the ban and expressed her displeasure through a caption:

“Make it make sense”

Brooklyn Decker's Instagram story

Brooklyn Decker has always shared her opinions about gun laws on social media, and in 2022, the actress participated in a rally for gun legislation.

Decker and former World No. 1 Andy Roddick have been married since April 2009, and they have two children, a boy and a girl.

Her husband, Roddick, retired from the sport in 2012 after a successful career. He remains the last American man to win the US Open since lifting the trophy in 2003.

Since retirement, Roddick has worked as a commentator and analyst for tennis broadcasts. He recently began hosting "Served by Andy Roddick," a weekly podcast series for Tennis Channel.

Roddick may have retired from tennis, but he participated in another racket sport, pickleball. He teamed up with Andre Agassi in 2023 to defeat the partnership of Michael Chang and John McEnroe in the inaugural edition of Pickleball Slam, winning the one million dollar prize money.

Brooklyn Decker on her husband Andy Roddick - “He's an unbelievable dad, incredibly hands-on”

Andy Roddick

In 2023, Brooklyn Decker opened up about parenting with her husband, Andy Roddick. She referred to him as an unbelievable father in an interview with Tennis Channel posted on YouTube.

"He's an unbelievable dad, incredibly hands-on. I felt so thankful that it happened after he retired because he's here every day with them and for me, that's what I am most proud of," she said. [1:47]

In the same interview, Roddick stated that becoming a father made him more patient. During his active years, Roddick was known for his aggressive style of play and occasional outbursts towards match officials.

“Having a family changed me. It teaches you how to kind of you have to be responsible to your weaknesses. Obviously when I was playing, I was not patient and I don't know that any of my friends would describe me as patient. Your son comes along and all of a sudden you're patient," Andy Roddick said. [1:30]

Andy Roddick won 32 career titles, including the US Open in 2003 and five ATP Masters 1000 titles before he retired.

