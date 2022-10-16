"Make no mistake, Djokovic and Nadal will not want to see a fully fit Dominic Thiem back" - Physical conditioning specialist Jez Green

Former US Open Champion Dominic Thiem made his third semifinal appearance in the last four months at the ATP 250 Gijon Open in Spain. The Austrian has been working tirelessly to regain his form since his return to the tour at the 2022 Marbella Challenger in March.

Physical conditioning and fitness coach Jez Green, who has been working hard with Thiem to help him reach the top of his game again, gave an update on the former World No. 3's fitness. The Brit, who has also worked with Andy Murray in the past, stated that the top players in the world will not want to see a fully fit Thiem.

"He looks strong and everyone around him is starting to notice his body is changing, Dominic has been in two French Open finals, one final in Australia, and he won the US Open, so he's made four finals. You have to think a fully fit Dominic on clay makes the French Open his number one possibility, but I think all of the Slams are possible," he told Tennishead.

"He's very fresh and has very good motivation. He can have five more years left in tennis, so he has very good possibilities. Make no mistake, Novak and Rafa are not going to want to see a fully fit Dominic Thiem back," he added.

Thiem was ranked outside the top 400 this year after being sidelined with a wrist injury since the Mallorca Tennis Championships in June last year. He's made his way into the top 200 in the world in just six months and is now ranked 165 in the world. The former World No. 3 also registered a top-30 win last week after outclassing Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals of the Gijon Open.

"With another training block in November and December I think he will be at another level by Australia" - Dominic Thiem's physical conditioning coach Jez Green

Dominic Thiem is one of the few players who's been able to match up to the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at their best. He's registered Grand Slam victories over the Serb on multiple occasions and also defeated Nadal at the Australian Open in 2020.

Thiem's physical conditioning coach Jez Green recently stated that the Austrian will be stronger than ever with a couple of months of training under his belt. He predicted that the Austrian will hit another level at the 2023 Australian Open.

"He's fresh, he's ready, he's fit and he's pain-free. With another really big training block in November and December, I think he will be at another level in Australia. He will have full power and be even stronger, fitter, and faster than ever before. He's never really done a strength program scientifically, so we've done a lot of strength work in order to make him much more explosive," Green stated.

