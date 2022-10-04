"Make Rafael Nadal smaller so he can make more space for a clown who hasn't an inch of respect for the sport" - Tennis fans criticize the Rolex Paris Masters 2022's entry list feature picture 

From October 31 to November 6 this year, the indoor hard courts of the AccorHotels Arena in Paris-Bercy will host the Rolex Paris Masters. The organizers recently made the official entry list public, naming star players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz (the current world No. 1) and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The star-studded tournament, which also features Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini and Gael Monfils, also unveiled a promo picture - in which the controversial Kyrgios occupies a large amount of space. On the other hand, 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal occupies very little space, much to the displeasure of tennis fans on Twitter.

One user outright criticized the officials for their actions and called Nick Kyrgios a "clown who won absolutely nothing and hasn't an inch of respect for the sport."

"Please, make Rafael f***ing Nadal smaller so he can make more space for a clown who won absolutely nothing and hasn't an inch of respect for the sport," the user wrote.

Another person criticized the players chosen for the poster, claiming that several of them had poor records in Paris and that Nick Kyrgios had previously "snubbed" the tournament.

"Interesting choice of players featured on the posters. Several of them have poor records in Paris (two of the currently out of the top 10). Top left had snubbed the tournament every year so far, but we know why he's there for sure," the user tweeted.

Isabelle @ievmartin @RolexPMasters @atptour Interesting choice of players featured on the posters. Several of them have poor records in Paris (two of the currently out of the top 10). Top left had snubbed the tournament every year so far, but we know why he's there for sure. @RolexPMasters @atptour Interesting choice of players featured on the posters. Several of them have poor records in Paris (two of the currently out of the top 10). Top left had snubbed the tournament every year so far, but we know why he's there for sure.

Another user criticized the decision to leave out Russians from the poster and complained that it would be difficult to locate Rafael Nadal without binoculars.

"Really very strange this poster between the absence of the Russians and the fact that even with binoculars it is difficult to see Rafa really incredible," the user posted.

Paris2024 @Paris202411 @RolexPMasters @atptour really very strange this poster between the absence of the Russians and the fact that even with binoculars it is difficult to see Rafa really incredible @RolexPMasters @atptour really very strange this poster between the absence of the Russians and the fact that even with binoculars it is difficult to see Rafa really incredible

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Doris @Dorli_Wi @RolexPMasters @atptour Rafa is way too big compared to Kyrgios who won 22 Gs… oh wait @RolexPMasters @atptour Rafa is way too big compared to Kyrgios who won 22 Gs… oh wait

TiTo @MiCRoDiSea @RolexPMasters @atptour I guess that means Rafa is not playing or your designer knows zero about tennis. @RolexPMasters @atptour I guess that means Rafa is not playing or your designer knows zero about tennis.

Fourstep44 @fourstep44 @RolexPMasters @atptour Why is Daniil Medvedev who won in 2020 and was in the final in 2021 not on the poster? I don't understand what you are dealing with. Are you punishing him for being Russian? I can't explain it otherwise. Please explain it to me. Thank you. @RolexPMasters @atptour Why is Daniil Medvedev who won in 2020 and was in the final in 2021 not on the poster? I don't understand what you are dealing with. Are you punishing him for being Russian? I can't explain it otherwise. Please explain it to me. Thank you.☝️

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz make history as world's top two players

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal

On Monday, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal became the first Spanish tennis pair to be ranked first and second in the ATP rankings, thus inscribing their names into tennis history.

This is also the first time in 22 years that two players from the same country have topped the rankings.

The Net magazine • @thenet_m Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz occupy the top two spots in the ATP rankings



For the first time, since Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in 2000, two compatriots rank No. 1 and No. 2



🥇Carlos Alcaraz - 6740

🥈Rafael Nadal - 5810

🥉Casper Ruud - 5645 Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz occupy the top two spots in the ATP rankingsFor the first time, since Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in 2000, two compatriots rank No. 1 and No. 2🥇Carlos Alcaraz - 6740🥈Rafael Nadal - 5810🥉Casper Ruud - 5645 🚨🇪🇸Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz occupy the top two spots in the ATP rankingsFor the first time, since Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in 2000, two compatriots rank No. 1 and No. 2 🥇Carlos Alcaraz - 6740🥈Rafael Nadal - 5810🥉Casper Ruud - 5645 https://t.co/UjaNLt8mfQ

At the age of 19 years, four months and six days, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest No. 1 in history after taking home the maiden Grand Slam of his career at the US Open in September.

Nadal, meanwhile, has returned to the top-2 of the rankings for the first time since May 2021. Casper Ruud, the former No. 2 in the world, lost to Yoshihito Nishioka in the Korea Open quarterfinals, allowing Nadal to move up to second as a result.

Nick Kyrgios, on the other hand, is ranked much lower - No. 20 - at the moment.

