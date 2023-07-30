"Make us wet as much as you want" - Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla ecstatic after German wins first title in 2 years

Alexander Zverev got past Laslo Djere of Serbia 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the 2023 Hamburg European Open on July 30 to register his first title win since the 2021 ATP Finals.

Zverev, who suffered an agonizing ankle injury during the course of the French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal last year, returned to action at the beginning of the 2023 season. After a mixed bag of results in the year, the German finally lifted his 20th title on tour on Sunday, putting to an end a two-match losing streak he had in finals.

The remarkable triumph, achieved on home soil, was lauded by girlfriend Sophia Thomalla even as the 26-year-old became the first German player to win the Hamburg title since Micheal Stitch in 1993.

Screengrab from Instagram

The German actress, who looked ecstatic after Zverev's win, took to Instagram to post images of the trophy ceremony at Hamburg, where she was in attendance in person.

Screengrab from Instagram

"I knew it. But, as long as he wins. Make us wet as much as you want," she captionned the image after Zverev decided to drench his supporters with champange.

Screengrab from Instagram

Alexander Zverev now stands a chance to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals after having risen three spots to be perched in the No. 9 spot in the Race to Turin. Zverev did not drop a single set in Hamburg and also clinched a third career win against Djere in the process.

"At the end of the day, this is my home" - Alexander Zverev after joyful return to form on home turf

Zverev thrilled his home fans at Hamburg

Alexander Zverev's title win, coming as it did following a tragic on-court injury and a subsequent comeback, signalled his return to the top echelons of the tennis world. The icing on the cake, however, was the fact that Zverev emerged victorious on home turf in the city of his birth, much to the delight of his German supporters.

The former World No. 2 ackowledged as much after the title win as he referred to Hamburg as the place where he grew up and started playing tennis. Revealing that he was "super happy" after the incredible comeback win, Zverev was unable to hide his emotions in front of a jubilant crowd.

“At the end of the day, this is my home, this is where I grew up, and this where I started playing tennis. It was incredible for me, incredibly emotional. I can’t describe it in words, I’m just super happy right now," said a jubilant Alexander Zverev after the final.

The tournament win, which was his first after 18 months, prompted the 2020 US Open finalist to declare that the victory felt much like his first-ever title win.

“It’s almost like a first again. It’s such a long time, 18 months, and I’m just super happy right now,” he added after the match.