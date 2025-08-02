  • home icon
"Makes me want to throw up" - Eugenie Bouchard gives strange reaction to stunning Rafael Nadal French Open fact

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Aug 02, 2025 20:24 GMT
Bouchard who retired recently was in awe of Nadal
Bouchard who retired recently was in awe of Nadal's wins on clay - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal's awe-inspiring prowess on clay, as reflected by a stunning statistic, drew a strange reaction from Eugenie Bouchard. The former World No. 5, who recently retired from the game following a second-round loss in the National Bank Open in her hometown of Montreal, was reacting to a social media post about Nadal.

Nadal notched up an astounding 63 career titles (out of a total of 92) on the red dirt while losing only a total of 51 matches on clay during his career, which boasts a record 14 French Open wins. The 31-year-old Canadian commented on X (formerly Twitter) that the fact that Nadal had more title wins on clay than match losses made her "want to throw up."

Resharing a post highlighting Nadal's clay stat on X, Bouchard wrote:

"This makes me want to throw up 😂"
Some equally staggering French Open numbers best display Rafael Nadal's absolute dominance on clay. During Nadal's 19 appearances at Roland Garros, only three players have managed to get the better of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Robin Soderling was the first player to defeat Nadal at the French Open in 2009. Novak Djokovic got past Nadal twice at the French Open in 2015 and 2021, while Alexander Zverev prevailed in an opening-round encounter in 2024.

Bouchard's comment on Nadal comes close on the heels of her decision to bid adieu to the game. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist, who leaves with a win-loss record of 300-230, has recently been part of the PPA Pickleball Tour.

Delving into the numbers that make up Rafael Nadal's career titles

Nadal in action at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships - Source: Getty
Nadal in action at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal won a total of 92 career titles in men's singles, of which 22 were Grand Slams and 36 were Masters 1000 titles. The player from Mallorca won the Australian Open twice in 2009 and 2022 while also bagging the Wimbledon title on two occasions in 2008 and 2010.

The 39-year-old has four US Open titles against his name, having gone all the way at the New York Major in 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019. A whopping 11 titles in Monte Carlo (including eight consecutive wins between 2005 and 2012) and 10 at the Rome Masters further highlight Nadal's near-invincibility on clay.

He also bagged 23 ATP 500 and 10 ATP 250 titles in men's singles during a stellar career. The Spaniard helped his country win the Davis Cup five times in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2001, and 2019.

Nadal also won gold in the men's singles event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He partnered with Marc Lopez to win another Olympic gold in men's double at the 2016 Rio Games.

Rafael Nadal ended his illustrious career at the Davis Cup after losing his opening singles rubber of the quarterfinals against the Netherlands in 2024.

Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Twitter icon

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
