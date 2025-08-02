Rafael Nadal's awe-inspiring prowess on clay, as reflected by a stunning statistic, drew a strange reaction from Eugenie Bouchard. The former World No. 5, who recently retired from the game following a second-round loss in the National Bank Open in her hometown of Montreal, was reacting to a social media post about Nadal.Nadal notched up an astounding 63 career titles (out of a total of 92) on the red dirt while losing only a total of 51 matches on clay during his career, which boasts a record 14 French Open wins. The 31-year-old Canadian commented on X (formerly Twitter) that the fact that Nadal had more title wins on clay than match losses made her &quot;want to throw up.&quot;Resharing a post highlighting Nadal's clay stat on X, Bouchard wrote:&quot;This makes me want to throw up 😂&quot;Some equally staggering French Open numbers best display Rafael Nadal's absolute dominance on clay. During Nadal's 19 appearances at Roland Garros, only three players have managed to get the better of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.Robin Soderling was the first player to defeat Nadal at the French Open in 2009. Novak Djokovic got past Nadal twice at the French Open in 2015 and 2021, while Alexander Zverev prevailed in an opening-round encounter in 2024.Bouchard's comment on Nadal comes close on the heels of her decision to bid adieu to the game. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist, who leaves with a win-loss record of 300-230, has recently been part of the PPA Pickleball Tour.Delving into the numbers that make up Rafael Nadal's career titlesNadal in action at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships - Source: GettyRafael Nadal won a total of 92 career titles in men's singles, of which 22 were Grand Slams and 36 were Masters 1000 titles. The player from Mallorca won the Australian Open twice in 2009 and 2022 while also bagging the Wimbledon title on two occasions in 2008 and 2010.The 39-year-old has four US Open titles against his name, having gone all the way at the New York Major in 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019. A whopping 11 titles in Monte Carlo (including eight consecutive wins between 2005 and 2012) and 10 at the Rome Masters further highlight Nadal's near-invincibility on clay.He also bagged 23 ATP 500 and 10 ATP 250 titles in men's singles during a stellar career. The Spaniard helped his country win the Davis Cup five times in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2001, and 2019.Nadal also won gold in the men's singles event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He partnered with Marc Lopez to win another Olympic gold in men's double at the 2016 Rio Games.Rafael Nadal ended his illustrious career at the Davis Cup after losing his opening singles rubber of the quarterfinals against the Netherlands in 2024.