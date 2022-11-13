"Making a parody of women is supposed to be progressive?; these kind of stunts only hurt the trans community" - Martina Navratilova reprimands Ontario school board for allowing trans teacher's "ridiculous" attire

Never one to mince words, Martina Navratilova has lashed out at the Ontario school board after they allowed a trans teacher to wear a ridiculous outfit.

The teacher, identified as Kayla Lemieux, was pictured wearing large prosthetic breasts, a blonde wig, and tight bicycle shorts while teaching a class. The local school board, however, permitted the outlandish costume, citing the need for transgender people to be able to "express themselves in accordance with their lived gender."

"It is important to recognize the impact that dress code policies can have on members of the transgender community, most notably, it is important for employers to make allowances to ensure that these employees are able to express themselves in accordance with their lived gender," the Halton District School Board's statement read.

Martina Navratilova shared the news on Twitter, calling it "totally nuts" and opining that a stunt like this only served to hurt the trans community.

"This is totally nuts. Offensive beyond the pale. These kind of stunts only hurt the trans community. Making a parody of women is supposed to be progressive?!?" she tweeted.

"We spoke what we thought, there is not that much of a filter" - Martina Navratilova on her upbringing

Martina Navratilova has used her platform to speak out on a number of issues she strongly believes in such as gender inequality, political controversies, and much more.

During a private luncheon at the recently-concluded WTA Finals, the 18-time Major winner explained how she developed an outspoken attitude, revealing that it often got her into trouble as a kid.

"My family. We spoke what we thought," Navratiolova said. "There is not that much of a filter and I had to learn one or I’d get in trouble at school, or the (Soviet Union’s sport) federation. I always had to watch myself. Who do I tell this political joke to, to make sure you don’t get called on by the authorities. I appreciate free speech,"

