Mallorca Championships 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (5) Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: June 23, 2022

Match Timing: 4 pm local time | 10 am ET | 2 pm GMT | 7: 30 pm IST

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2022

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Santa Ponsa, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €886,500.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discovery.

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Daniil Medvedev will be keen to get one step closer to a first title in 2022

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev takes on fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships.

While the Russian reached the summit of the rankings for the first time in his career this season, he is yet to win a title despite reaching three finals.

Medvedev's first final of the season came at the Australian Open, where he faced Rafael Nadal. Despite having a two-sets-to-love lead, he lost the match in five sets to hand Nadal his 21st Slam title.

The World No. 1 has reached two finals during the grasscourt season so far. At the Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch, Medvedev made it to the title clash after beating Gilles Simon, Ilya Ivashka and Adrian Mannarino en route. However, he was beaten by wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in straight sets.

Medvedev then played at the Halle Open and made it to another final with wins over David Goffin, Ilya Ivashka, Roberto Bautista Agut and Oscar Otte but the Russian lost 6-1, 6-4 in the final to Hubert Hurkacz.

The Russian entered the Mallorca Championships as the top seed and booked his place in the quarterfinals by beating compatriot Aslan Karatsev in the last 16. Medvedev came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Bautista Agut has had a good season so far and won his only title this year at the Qatar Open, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final. The Spaniard also helped Spain reach the final of the ATP Cup, where he won all but one of his singles matches.

During the grasscourt season, Bautista Agut reached the quarterfinals of the Halle Open but lost to Medvedev in straight sets.

The Spaniard is the fifth seed at the Mallorca Championships and won his opening-round match against Taro Daniel 6-4, 7-6(4). He reached the quarterfinals via walkover after Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the tournament due to an abdominal injury.

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Bautista Agut currently leads the head-to-head against Medvedev 3-1. The Spaniard won the first three matches between the two in Chennai, Cincinnati and Miami. However, Medvedev recently beat him 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Halle Open.

The winner of this match takes on either Antoine Bellier or Tallon Griekspoor in the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -310 -3.5 (-125) Over 22.5 (-120) Roberto Bautista Agut +230 +3.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the favorite to win but the 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist should not be written off.

The Russian has won eight out of 10 matches on grass this season and will aim to win the Mallorca Championships after losing his last two finals on the surface.

Medvedev will look to make the most out of his serve, groundstrokes and court coverage. The Russian will be aggressive from the start to put pressure on the Spaniard.

Bautista Agut is a fine defensive player with a powerful forehand and an excellent backhand slice. While the Spaniard can rely on hanging behind the baseline and engaging in long rallies to win points against most players on tour, he will have to be aggressive against Medvedev to stand a chance of making the last four.

However, considering Medvedev's run of form and his comprehensive win against the Spaniard in Halle, the Russian should be able to get the better of him again and seal his spot in the semifinals of the Mallorca Championships.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

