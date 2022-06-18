Mallorca Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

The 2022 Mallorca Open is one of the two tournaments happening this week. The second edition of the ATP 250 event will take place from June 18-25. With Wimbledon just around the corner, players have one final chance to fine-tune their preparations for the grasscourt Major.

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion and the top seed. Stefanos Tsitsipas took a last-minute wildcard into the tournament and is seeded second. Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Carreno Busta round out the top four seeds.

Nick Kyrgios, Roberto Bautista Agut, Miomir Kecmanovic and Sebastian Baez are some of the other players to watch for. Hubert Hurkacz, who reached the semifinals of the 2021 Wimbledon and the big-serving John Isner were also set to compete, but have pulled out of the tournament.

With quite a few big names and in-form players, it's shaping up to be an exciting tournament. Here's all the key information regarding the 2022 Mallorca Open.

What is the Mallorca Open?

The Mallorca Open is a recent addition to the ATP tour. The debut edition was scheduled to be held in 2020, but only took place a year later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Classified as an ATP 250 event, it takes place in the picturesque town of Santa Ponsa in Mallorca, Spain.

The 2021 edition attracted plenty of top players, with Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Casper Ruud being a few of the notable names. 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic also participated, albeit in doubles. After a successful debut edition, the tournament returns to the ATP circuit once again.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain.

Players

Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion at the Mallorca Open.

The top four seeds have received a bye into the second round. Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, will kick off his title defense against either compatriot Aslan Karatsev or home favorite Jaume Munar. The in-form Nick Kyrgios is also in his half of the draw and could meet the World No. 1 in the quarterfinals.

The Australian will begin against Laslo Djere and could potentially meet Roberto Baustista Agut in the second round. Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez are also in the top half of the draw.

Mallorca Championships @MallorcaChamps



Medvedev vs Bautista

Carreño vs Kecmanovic

Shapovalov vs Báez

Tsitsipas vs Van de Zandschulp



@atptour | @ATPTour_ES | #MallorcaChampionships Projected quarter-finals (by seed):Medvedev vsBautistaCarreño vsKecmanovicShapovalov vsBáezTsitsipas vsVan de Zandschulp Projected quarter-finals (by seed): Medvedev vs 🇪🇸 Bautista🇪🇸 Carreño vs 🇷🇸 Kecmanovic 🇨🇦 Shapovalov vs 🇦🇷 Báez🇬🇷 Tsitsipas vs 🇳🇱 Van de Zandschulp@atptour | @ATPTour_ES | #MallorcaChampionships

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas headlines the bottom half of the draw and could meet either Ilya Ivashka or Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round. Third seed Denis Shapovalov, who's on a five-match losing streak at the moment, is likely to meet Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

The full draw can be accessed here.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on June 18 and 19, with a few first-round matches also taking place on Sunday and the rest on Monday. The second round matches will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will happen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively. The singles final will begin at 3 pm local time on Saturday, June 25.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total financial commitment for this year's edition of the Mallorca Open is €951,745, with the prize money being €886,500. The champion will also gain 250 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, India, and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

India: All matches will be broadcast on Discovery.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far