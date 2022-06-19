Mallorca Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Being one of the final two men's warm-up events ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, the 2022 Mallorca Open has attracted quite a few top stars.

The ATP 250 grasscourt tournament, scheduled to be held from June 19-25, has World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas as its top two seeds.

The Russian has put up some encouraging performances during the current grass swing. Having finished as the runner-up in 's-Hertogenbosch last week, he is in contention this week for the title in Halle, where he faces World No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz in the final on Sunday.

With so much momentum behind him, the 26-year-old will be keen to successfully defend his first-ever grasscourt title that he won last year in Mallorca.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is on the opposite end of the spectrum. He is in dire need of some rhythm on the slick surface following a quarterfinal exit in Stuttgart and a Round-of-16 defeat in Halle.

The Greek took a last-minute wildcard into Mallorca to build some confidence before heading to the grasscourt Major, where he crashed out in the first round last year.

Denis Shapovalov, who's on a five-match losing streak, is the third seed while Halle quarterfinalist Pablo Carreno Busta has been seeded fourth.

Nick Kyrgios, who lost narrowly to Hurkacz in the Halle semifinals this week, is also in the mix and will look to shake up the draw. Emil Ruusuvuori, Botic van de Zandschulp and Miomir Kecmanovic are some of the other players to keep an eye on.

With some exciting matches in store at the Mallorca Open, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to know ahead of the tournament:

Mallorca Open channel list

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second seed at the Mallorca Open

Sky NZ - Australia

Sportklub - New Zealand

ESPN International China - China

PCCW - Hong Kong

beinSports Singapore - Singapore

beinSoutheast Asia - Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines

Eclat - South Korea

Sino Catch (Sportcast) - Taiwan

beinSports Middle East - Middle East

beinSports France - France

ARQ - Czech Republic & Slovakia

Denmark - TV2

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Super Tennis & Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Sport TV Portugal - Portugal

OTE - Greece

Ziggo Sports - Netherlands

Sportklub - Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina

TV3 Baltics - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

Ssport Turkey - Turkey

Tennis Channel - USA, Puerto Rico & Virgin Islands

TSN - Canada

ESPN International LATAM - Latin America

Discovery - India

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

