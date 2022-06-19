Mallorca Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Being one of the final two men's warm-up events ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, the 2022 Mallorca Open has attracted quite a few top stars.
The ATP 250 grasscourt tournament, scheduled to be held from June 19-25, has World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas as its top two seeds.
The Russian has put up some encouraging performances during the current grass swing. Having finished as the runner-up in 's-Hertogenbosch last week, he is in contention this week for the title in Halle, where he faces World No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz in the final on Sunday.
With so much momentum behind him, the 26-year-old will be keen to successfully defend his first-ever grasscourt title that he won last year in Mallorca.
Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is on the opposite end of the spectrum. He is in dire need of some rhythm on the slick surface following a quarterfinal exit in Stuttgart and a Round-of-16 defeat in Halle.
The Greek took a last-minute wildcard into Mallorca to build some confidence before heading to the grasscourt Major, where he crashed out in the first round last year.
Denis Shapovalov, who's on a five-match losing streak, is the third seed while Halle quarterfinalist Pablo Carreno Busta has been seeded fourth.
Nick Kyrgios, who lost narrowly to Hurkacz in the Halle semifinals this week, is also in the mix and will look to shake up the draw. Emil Ruusuvuori, Botic van de Zandschulp and Miomir Kecmanovic are some of the other players to keep an eye on.
With some exciting matches in store at the Mallorca Open, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to know ahead of the tournament:
Mallorca Open channel list
Sky NZ - Australia
Sportklub - New Zealand
ESPN International China - China
PCCW - Hong Kong
beinSports Singapore - Singapore
beinSoutheast Asia - Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines
Eclat - South Korea
Sino Catch (Sportcast) - Taiwan
beinSports Middle East - Middle East
beinSports France - France
ARQ - Czech Republic & Slovakia
Denmark - TV2
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Super Tennis & Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Sport TV Portugal - Portugal
OTE - Greece
Ziggo Sports - Netherlands
Sportklub - Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina
TV3 Baltics - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
Ssport Turkey - Turkey
Tennis Channel - USA, Puerto Rico & Virgin Islands
TSN - Canada
ESPN International LATAM - Latin America
Discovery - India
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.