Mallorca Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The third edition of the Mallorca Open will be held from June 25 to July 1, 2023. The ATP 250 event is one of two tournaments offering players one last shot at getting some much-needed grass prep with Wimbledon on the horizon.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is billed as the top seed and is also the defending champion. The Greek captured his maiden title on grass by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in last year's final.

Veterans Richard Gasquet and Feliciano Lopez are among the wildcard recipients. Felix Auger-Aliassime was set to participate as well, but withdrew from the tournament. Nevertheless, there's an interesting mix in players in the draw.

On that note, here's all the relevant information about the Mallorca Open:

What is the Mallorca Open?

The tournament is a relatively new addition on the men's circuit. It was initially set to makes its debut on the ATP tour in 2020, but the pandemic caused it to be postponed for another year.

The inaugural edition was then held in 2021, with Daniil Medvedev defeating Sam Querrey in the final to emerge victorious. Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal is the tournament director.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain.

Players

Nick Kyrgios is the second seed at the 2023 Mallorca Open.

As mentioned earlier, Stefanos Tsitsipas is the top seed. He hasn't laid his hands on a winner's trophy since going all way in Mallorca last year. The Greek will be aiming for a successful title defense to change that.

Nick Kyrgios' return to the ATP tour after a lengthy injury layoff didn't go as planned. He lost his comeback match at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, going down in straight sets to Yibing Wu in the first round. He then withdrew from the Halle Open citing an injury.

Kyrgios will be hoping to gain some momentum in order to boost his confidence ahead of Wimbledon, where he made it to the final last year. The Australian's seeded second in Mallorca and is followed by Ben Shelton and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as the third and fourth seeds respectively.

Ugo Humbert, Adrian Mannarino and Alexander Bublik are among some of the other notable players competing in the Mallorca Open.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on June 24 and 25, with a few first-round matches also taking place on Sunday and the rest on Monday. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.

The doubles final will begin at 3 pm local time on Saturday, July 1, with the singles final starting at 6 pm.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Mallorca Open is €915,630. The winner will walk away with a cheque worth €139,270 along with 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €139,270 250 Runner-up €81,240 150 Semifinalist €47,760 90 Quarterfinalist €27,680 45 Second Round €16,070 20 First Round €9,820 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: All matches will be broadcast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes