Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage at the BBC for prohibiting its journalists from attending a march against anti-Semitism in London.

The march that Navratilova supported is organized by the Campaign Against Antisemitism — a charity group that aims to expose and counter anti-Jewish hatred. The march is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 26, starting from the Royal Courts of Justice.

However, the BBC has reportedly banned its journalists from participating in the march, citing its impartiality guidelines (h/t Daily Mail). According to sources, the Jewish journalists wrote to their bosses to clarify the corporation's stance on the matter. They were apparently told that the march would not be seen as a commemorative or celebratory event, but as a controversial one.

The sources also alleged that the BBC had a double standard, as many of its journalists had attended pro-Palestinian rallies in the past, without facing any consequences.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared her thoughts on BBC's ban on Friday, November 24.

"Seriously? Marching against atrocities and hatred is somehow wrong?" Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova denounces Fox journalist for his views on Palestine in now-deleted tweet: "Right out of the Hitler playbook"

Martina Navratilova recently slammed Fox journalist Jesse Watters for his views on Palestine views in the context of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Navratilova has voiced her opposition to the brutality and hardship that the people of both Palestine and Israel have faced recently. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, initiated a sudden attack on Israel on October 7, which provoked a fierce response from the latter.

According to various media reports, the conflict has claimed over 10,000 lives so far, along with widespread carnage and disorder. This flare-up is a new episode in the long-standing dispute between Israel and Palestine over the ownership and control of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Fox News journalist Jesse Watters recently expressed his opinion on the matter, saying (h/t MediaMatters.org):

"I don't think we can have a Palestinian state at this point. I've had it with the Palestinians. I've given up on the Palestinians. If I was in Israel, I wouldn't be talking about a Palestinian state right now. I don't think Joe Biden should be talking about a Palestinian state right now.

"And I don't like how people try to differentiate between the Palestinians and Hamas. To me, I see people with guns — that's Hamas. The people without the guns are the Palestinians. They believe the same thing."

Martina Navratilova criticized Watters and compared his remarks to the inhuman language used by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

"Right out of the Hitler playbook- step 1- dehumanize this particular group of people. Do enough of that and you can do anything with/to that group," Navratilova wrote in a now-deleted tweet on X (h/t Moyens.net).