Marcos Baghdatis picks Roger Federer's forehand, Novak Djokovic's backhand and Rafael Nadal's attitude while building perfect player

Former Australian Open runner-up Marcos Baghdatis picked Roger Federer's forehand, Novak Djokovic's backhand and Rafael Nadal's attitude while building his perfect player.

Speaking to the Tennis podcast, the Cypriot was asked to build his perfect player. He picked John Isner's serve over Ivo Karlovic's serve because of the former's variety.

Baghdatis went for Roger Federer's forehand because of how he executed it.

"The serve, I would go with Isner instead of Karlovic," Baghdatis said. "Of course, Isner has more variety for me, he has a kick serve. Forehand, I would go with Federer not because it's the fastest, it's how early he takes it and how it disguises his movement, you don't read it so easily let's say."

The Cypriot picked Novak Djokovic's backhand and Roger Federer's volley while also opting for Rafael Nadal's attitude. He hailed the Spaniard's professionalism and called him a 'class act' on court.

COURTS Mag @CourtsMag

bit.ly/3Dj6KBe



📸 @raygiubilo Extrait de « Marcos Baghdatis : le champion du peuple », un article - signé @franckramella pour Courts n° 6 (automne 2019) - intégralement disponible sur notre site ! Extrait de « Marcos Baghdatis : le champion du peuple », un article - signé @franckramella pour Courts n° 6 (automne 2019) - intégralement disponible sur notre site !↪️ bit.ly/3Dj6KBe📸 @raygiubilo https://t.co/m31saE21D0

"On the backhand side, I would go with Novak Djokovic for sure, Baghdatis added. "Return, Novak Djokovic, puts a lot of pressure. That backhand down the line of Novak, it's a killer. Volleys, I would go again with Roger Federer, I think pretty solid. I love Rafa's attitude, I think the guy, for me, is the best in everything. You never see him complaining, he's all the time there, fighting, not throwing rackets. He is so stable, such a professional, such a class act on court."

Baghdatis finished by picking Gael Monfils' movement.

"Movement, it's tough because there are a lot of players but I go maybe with Gael Monfils because of his stretch and he covers the court amazingly good."

Lots of players did not win a Grand Slam because of the Big 3: Marcos Baghdatis

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open this year

Baghdatis said that the likes of Tsonga, Monfils, Nishikori, Ferrer and Berdych missed out on winning Grand Slams because of the dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"I think it's a very difficult question because of the three, even four with Andy Murray," Baghdatis said. "In my time, to win a Grand Slam, you had to win, one, maybe two of those guys. I mean, there were people that did it of course, but there were lots of talented players that could've won a Grand Slam. We've seen Tsonga, Monfils, Nishikori who had his chance against Cilic (2014 US Open Final) but Cilic took it.

"There is many, in Ferrer, a guy like Ferrer could have won a Grand Slam, Berdych. We're talking about a lot of players who could have won a Grand Slam but didn't because the three were dominating in Grand Slams. Andy Murray played in so many finals."

While referring to Djokovic denying the likes of Zverev, Tsitsipas and Nadal winning the Australian Open this year over Daniil Medvedev, he called their levels a joke.

"Last year, there were so many talented guys like Zverev, Tsitsipas and they could not go through Djokovic still. Djokovic is not playing, Rafa comes back, and Rafa wins the Australian Open. So, you can imagine the level these guys are, it's just a joke."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan