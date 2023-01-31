Margaret Court's medals and awards among items stolen following burglary in Perth home

Tennis legend Margaret Court has revealed that some of her awards and medals were stolen during a burglary at her home while she and her husband were away.

The incident occurred in Perth on January 26, which is celebrated as Australia Day, while the Melbourne Grand Slam was being played out on the East Coast.

Court's home in the suburb of City Beach was the scene of the burglary, even as the 80-year-old watched the alarming episode via CCTV, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Former Australian cricketer Justin Langer, who lives in the neighborhood, has stated that he did indeed witness the housebreaking.

While the men involved have since been arrested, Langer has declined to divulge details as to how events unfolded on the day or whether he played a role in facilitating the arrest.

Despite the distressing nature of the event, Margaret Court remained graceful and forgiving while stating that she would pray for the ones nabbed who are aged 33 and 34 and have been charged with "aggravated home burglary and stealing."

"I pray for the young guys and I pray they come to know Christ,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion who is now a pastor was quoted as telling the Australian media.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Western Australian Police Force has stated that two men broke into the house near Floreat Beach at 8 pm local time and rummaged through the victim's property before the theft.

“It will be alleged about 8pm, two men gained access to the premises via the front entrance door. Once inside, it will be further alleged the accused rummaged through the victim’s property and stole a number of items including awards, medals and jewellery," the policewoman was quoted as saying.

Margaret Court remains one of the greatest women's tennis stars of all time with an array of feats that include winning seven consecutive Australian Open titles (of a total of 11) between 1960 and 1966.

The Perth-born player also won a whopping 24 Grand Slam singles titles that remain unsurpassed. Serena Williams often expressed a desire to attempt to equal the phenomenal record that the Australian holds. When Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, it seemed only a matter of time before the American would succeed in her endeavor.

She then reached four Grand Slam finals, winning none, before her retirement following the 2020 US Open.

A defeat against Angelique Kerber in the 2018 Wimbledon final was followed by a loss to Naomi Osaka in a fiery title round at the US Open later that year. Simona Halep dealt a blow to Williams' hopes of equalling Margaret Court's record by winning the 2019 Wimbledon finals, while Bianca Andreescu beat the US legend in her home Major in New York a couple of months later.

