Margot Robbie movies, red wine and baguettes: How Stefanos Tsitsipas plans to enjoy himself at French open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his spot in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Sunday, but not without needing to exert himself. Taking on Jiri Vesely in his opener, the Greek was stretched to four sets before he wrapped up the contest with a 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(7) scoreline.

Tsitsipas will now have two days of rest, as he is scheduled to take on Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round only on Wednesday. Asked at his press conference about what he plans to do in the meantime, the World No. 5 declared that he will be indulging in red wine and baguettes in addition to some practice on the side.

"Absolutely, yes. It gives me a chance to go practice a bit more. Today I got to feel the court a little bit by staying in it for a few hours. I hope that helps, too. Yeah, red wine and baguettes," Tsitsipas said.

When one reporter brought up Margot Robbie, Stefanos Tsitsipas' favorite actor, and her movie 'Dreamland' in reference to how the fifth seed himself is aiming to make his dreams come true in Paris, he leaned into the joke, saying that he will be watching Robbie's movies before his matches.

"Watch Margot Robbie movies the day before the matches, I guess. That would help, for sure (smiling). What could I do? As I said, plenty of red wine and baguettes would help do well in Paris. Let's just put that as an answer," he added.

Turning his attention to the match against Vesely, Tsitsipas admitted that he was very inconsistent and that he found it difficult to cope with the Czech's big serving.

"The match was very inconsistent from my side. I felt like I haven't played a match with so much inconsistency in a very long time. There weren't a lot of rallies in play. He was serving big, so I had to find ways to change that. At times I felt like my footwork was lousy," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"I'm happy with how things turned around" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

2023 French Open - Day One

At the same time, Stefanos Tsitsipas was happy with the way he managed to hang in there and turn around the momentum in the final moments of the game, adding that he was proud of the fighting spirit he put on display.

"I think it's also due to the fact that, as I said, there were not many rallies played which didn't allow my legs to be activated. Might be because of that. But otherwise I'm happy with how things turned around, and my fighting spirit kind of went on full display in those last few points of the tiebreaker. It was a great way to end it by just being patient and waiting for that chance to pop up," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

