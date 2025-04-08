Maria Sharapova adorably holds fiance Alexander's arm as couple turn heads in stylish outfits at 2025 Breakthrough Prize ceremony

Alexander Gilkes, Maria Sharapova's partner, shared images of the couple attending the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. The awards recognize achievement in Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics and were celebrated at a glitzy event at Barker Hanger on April 5. British entrepreneur Gilkes has been engaged to Sharapova since 2020, and their son Theo was born in July 2022.

Entrepreneur Gilkes made money in the British property market by creating the online auction app Paddle8 in 2011. He sold the business to The Native in 2018 and founded the Squared Circles venture studio with Paddle co-creator Osman Khan. The Brit was once also handed Fast Company magazine's Most Creative Entrepreneurs of 2017 award and has also been listed in the best-dressed lists of fashion magazines GQ and Vanity Fair.

Gilkes shared a glamorous image of the ceremony in which he and his wife, Maria Sharapova, posed for the camera, looking confident and relaxed (Slide 3). He captioned the image with details of the Breakthrough Awards:

"An evening to celebrate the trailblazers of science, honored for their work in the discovery of GLP-1 drugs, to breakthroughs in MS, gene editing and particle physics at CERN. This year's six prizes were awarded in Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics."

Sharapova and Gilkes are often seen at fashion events across Europe and in the US. Six-time Major winner Sharapova has translated success on the court to business success since retiring from tennis in 2020.

Maria Sharapova brings the discipline of being a world-class athlete to being a fiancée and mother

Maria Sharapova has said that she's in no hurry to get married but is committed to her role as a mother to Theo and partner to husband Gilkes. Soon after their engagement in 2020, she posted a loving message to her husband-to-be on Instagram:

"I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn't it."

When Theo was born in 2020, the Russian-born tennis icon put her tennis career behind to concentrate on her business ventures and her family.. She invested in the Supergoop sunscreen brand and wellness firm Therabody. She's also been involved in ventures such as UFC, Moonpay, Clio Snacks, and Tonal.

Gilkes' heartwarming image of the couple suggested that their partnership was blossoming. Sharapova seems to have stepped away from tennis completely and shows no sign of returning to the game in any capacity.

