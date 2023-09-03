Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes are getting ready for marriage: Reports

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes are reportedly getting ready to tie the knot.

Gilkes worked as an auctioneer for fine art and also served on the board of trustees of the New York Academy of Art since 2016. He worked as an auctioneer at Phillips before founding the online auction website, Paddle8 in 2011, where he served as the CEO.

Paddle8 was then sold to The Native and Gilkes in 2018 and two years later Gilkes co-founded Squared Circles, a venture studio. He also has a close relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William through his time at Eton College.

Former World No. 1 Sharapova and Gilkes were first spotted together in January 2018 in Los Angeles. The pair then made their relationship official in October of that year through identical social media posts.

In December 2020, the two announced that they were engaged.

"Thank you for making me a very very happy boy and saying yes. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you Maria Sharapova," read the caption on Gilkes' post announcing their engagement.

A year later, Sharapova announced that they were expecting their first child together and in July 2022 they welcomed their son, Theodore.

A report by People has now stated that Sharapova and Gilkes are getting ready to head down the aisle. Details of the date or the venue are yet to be announced.

Maria Sharapova: "I was an entertainer, it's such a beautiful feeling"

Maria Sharapova in action at the 2020 Australian Open.

Maria Sharapova was one of the strongest players on the WTA tour for more than a decade. She was ranked the World No. 1 on five different occasions and remains the only Russian player to have achieved a Career Grand Slam.

Sharapova won her maiden Major at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships, where she defeated defending champion Serena Williams in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) in the final. This result also saw her break into the top-10 for the first time.

On August 22, 2005, she became the first Russian woman to reach the top spot in the world rankings. Besides her achievements on the tour, she also has an Olympic medal in her trophy cabinet, after she won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Looking back on her storied career, Sharapova believes that she was not just a tennis player but also an entertainer of the masses.

"I realized when I was a little older that ultimately I was an entertainer. I wasn't just doing this for myself to win but when I when on to the court and I was having a really bad day, there could be somebody in the audience that was having a bad day themselves," she said at the 2023 Cannes Sport Beach.

"If I could turn that match around and show them on a bad day I was able to win or I was able to improve in front of their eyes, imagine how they'll go to sleep. That impact you try to forget because there's a lot of pressure with it but ultimately it's such a beautiful feeling to have that you can have inspiration on other people," she added.

Sharapova announced her retirement from the sport on February 26, 2020. She ended her career with 36 singles titles.