Maria Sharapova, Barack Obama and wife Michelle, Mike Tyson attend Coco Gauff's US Open 1R clash

Coco Gauff's first-round victory over Germany's Laura Siegemund at the Arthur Ashe Stadium had quite a star-studded presence on Monday (28 August).

Former US Open champion Maria Sharapova, former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, and boxing legend Mike Tyson enamored viewers with their presence on Day 1 of the 2023 US Open.

Maria Sharapova wore a red blazer and a red pantsuit, which she paired with blonde streaks on her brunette hair.

The Obamas, meanwhile, were in much simpler outfits as they offered their support to Coco Gauff. While Barack Obama was sporting a jacket over a white shirt, Michelle Obama donned a blue knitwear under which she wore a dress.

The couple's reactions to Coco Gauff's match were, funnily enough, poles apart in demeanor. The former POTUS was seemingly enjoying himself, but his wife seemed to have a scowl on her face. However, Mrs. Obama wasn't the only power woman who looked unamused during the match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Mike Tyson and his wife, Lakiha Spicer, also turned up for the match between Gauff and Siegemund. Tyson's wife had her serious face on while her husband and former world heavyweight champion looked on with glee.

Coco Gauff survives onslaught from Germany's Laura Siegemund to reach the second round at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff in action on Day 1 of the 2023 US Open

On the court, Coco Gauff overcame a slow start against German qualifier Laura Siegemund before eventually winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the second round. She will face promising 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva for a place in the third round.

The sixth-seeded American was out of her element at the start of the match, dropping her serve in the fifth game of the opening set. She would subsequently be broken once again at 5-3 down to lose the first set. The 19-year-old's shaky performance led many fans to worry that she was going to suffer a disconcerting early-round loss at the New York Major.

Gauff, however, showed nerves of steel as she regrouped in the second set, charging her forehand with pace to break the German twice to lead 5-1. She went on to take the second set 6-2, converting her third set point on serve.

The deciding set seemed to be going the 20-year-old's way in similar fashion as she broke serve twice to lead 3-0. However, she soon got flustered by the German's service games and failed to serve out the match at 5-2.

Gauff didn't blink the second time she served for the match at 5-4, though, eventually closing out the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in nearly three hours.

With her hard-fought victory, Coco Gauff capped off a spectacular day for American tennis players at their home Slam tournament. The likes of Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Mackenzie McDonald, Christopher Eubanks, Danielle Collins, Lauren Davis, Jennifer Brady and Taylor Townsend also won their first matches in New York this year.