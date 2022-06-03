Maria Sharapova basks in the glow of pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump

Earlier this year, Maria Sharapova announced her pregnancy via a social media post. The retired tennis star has now shared an update on the same.

Sharapova has been rocking a maternity chic wardrobe lately. In her latest Instagram post, she looked stunning in a blue and white checkered dress as she displayed her growing baby bump.

"What doesn’t require a waist band, gets my vote these days 🙃👀🐥" - she captioned the post.

The Russian has been in a relationship with British businessman Alexander Gilkes since 2018. She retired after the 2020 Australian Open and got engaged in December. They are now expecting their first child together.

Maria Sharapova joins the Board of Directors of the luxury brand Moncler

Maria Sharapova at the 2018 Italian Open.

Maria Sharapova's instincts on the court rival her business acumen off of it. Her on-court achievements have resulted in her becoming the face of many well-known brands like Tiffany, Tag Heuer and Gatorade, among others. She was also one of the highest-paid female athletes during her heyday.

Sharapova invested the fortune she amassed in many ventures, like "Sugarpova," her own brand of sweets. The Russian recently joined the Board of Directors of Italian luxury brand Moncler. She has always been synonymous with fashion and beauty, and coupled with her business smarts, it's no surprise that she landed the gig.

The 35-year-old expressed her gratitude at being a part of an illustrious company and mused about taking her soon-to-be-born child to Milan for a work trip.

"Incredibly honored and so excited to join @moncler’s Board of Directors ✨ Humbled by the opportunity to become a small part of the present and future of such an iconic company. Maybe Milan could be baby’s first business trip ☺️"

She designed her own line of tennis apparel for Nike, called the "Maria Sharapova Collection," way back in 2010. Her tennis outfits were always a huge hit and upped the style quotient whenever she stepped on to the court.

