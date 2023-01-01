Maria Sharapova celebrates son Theo's first New Year with her fiance Alexander Gilkes, wishes fans on the occassion

Maria Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes spread New Year joy with their son Theo on Sunday as they went on to wish their fans health and happiness in the new chapter.

The former World No. 1 and her fiance celebrated their six-month-old son's first new year at home after they became parents to Theo back in July 2022. Both reflected on the past year and marked their gratitude for the memorable moments, especially for their son's birth and wellbeing over the last six months.

Sharapova took to social media on Sunday to share her thoughts on 2022, remarking that the past year has "redefined the meaning of love and family."

"2022 has redefined the meaning of love & family. And I am so much better for it. [Cheers to] 2023," she wrote in her Instagram post as she shared a picture of her holding Theo.

Several tennis players, including Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Strykova, shared their admiration for the heartwarming post from the Russian in the comments.

Alexander Gilkes also went on to spread joy and wishes to fans on social media, expressing his hopes ahead of the new year.

"May the new year bring you all wonderful health and happiness. Thank you to all our friends, colleagues and family for so many memorable moments in 2022. Happy 6 month milestone to our darling son, Theo. Goodbye to the many greats who left us this year. Onwards and upwards," the 43-year-old captioned the post.

The five-time Grand Slam champion and her fiance were first seen together in Los Angeles in January 2018 and the couple went public with their relationship in October of the same year.

Maria Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes shared adorable moments of celebrating Christmas with son Theo

Maria Sharapova at the 2015 Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Maria Sharapova celebrated her son Theo's first-ever Christmas in excellent fashion last Sunday (December 25). She accompanied her fiance Gilkes as they introduced their son to some of the holiday traditions.

The two-time French Open champion took to social media on the special day as she shared an adorable moment with her son. In a video that was posted on her Instagram stories, six-month-old Theo can be seen using his adorable little hands to reach for a ball hanging on a decorated Christmas tree.

Swagata @socorooopova

Those lil hands

[ : maria Sharapova IG stories ] Theo's 1st ChristmasThose lil hands: maria Sharapova IG stories ] Theo's 1st Christmas Those lil hands ❤️❤️[ 🎥 : maria Sharapova IG stories ] https://t.co/YzT3Efqdfb

The Russian also shared a sweet moment of her son with Gilkes, who was in his "Santa" costume.

"Santa is terrific at diaper duties. Who knew. Merry Christmas," Sharapova wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story on Sunday

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes