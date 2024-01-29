Maria Sharapova warmly congratulated Jannik Sinner on his triumph at the 2024 Australian Open, injecting a touch of humor by adding a delightful throwback clip of them singing and dancing to a Christmas carol.

Sinner showcased his remarkable resilience in the Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev, overcoming a two-set deficit to secure a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne. The Italian emerged victorious after a demanding three-hour and 44-minute battle, claiming his fourth consecutive win over Medvedev.

The 22-year-old made history with his triumph, becoming the first Italian man since Adriano Panatta in 1976 to win a Major singles title. Additionally, the World No. 4 became the youngest man since Novak Djokovic in 2008 to win the Melbourne Slam and only the second man born in the 2000s, after Carlos Alcaraz, to secure a Grand Slam title.

Jannik Sinner was flooded with congratulatory messages after his victory, with the likes of Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Rafael Nadal applauding him on his triumph. Maria Sharapova also extended her best wishes to the Italian, commending his patience, poise, and class.

She added a touch of humor to her message by posting a throwback clip of her and Sinner singing and dancing to the Christmas carol 'Deck the Halls' while wearing festive accessories. She joked that she had always predicted the day would come when the 22-year-old would "regret" making that video with her.

"I knew that one day you'll regret this 🤣🤣 Congrats Champ!! patience, poise & class 🏆👏," Maria Sharapova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Maria Sharapova: "I'm always rooting for Jannik Sinner, I just like his humble approach to the sport"

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova's show of support for Jannik Sinner comes as no surprise, as she previously shared that she was always rooting for the Italian due to his humble approach to the sport.

"You know, the last coach of my career coached Sinner for several years, so I got to play with him a few times. So, you know, I'm always rooting for him. I just like his humble approach to the sport," Sharapova said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

The five-time Grand Slam champion also expressed her admiration for the younger generation of players in the men's game, citing their dynamic personalities and compelling rivalries.

"I love seeing the younger generation. There's an aura about the men's game, it's very evident. They have different styles of play, different personalities, from different parts of the world, and it's just fun to see these rivalries come together. I think the men's game is in a good state," she said.