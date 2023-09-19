Maria Sharapova dazzles in black pantsuit as she marks two-year anniversary of her furniture line at grand opening event in Los Angeles

Maria Sharapova attended the grand opening of the Rove Concepts showroom in Melrose Place, Los Angeles, on Monday, September 18.

Sharapova also celebrated the two-year anniversary of her furniture line 'The Maria Collection' in collaboration with the modern and mid-century-inspired furniture retailer.

Sharapova, who retired from professional tennis in 2020, has been pursuing her passion for design and architecture since. She launched The Maria Collection in 2021, exclusively designed by her and featuring a range of elegant and minimalist pieces for living spaces.

The collection includes sofas, benches, tables, lamps, rugs, and more, all made with natural materials and organic textures.

In 2021, the 36-year-old shared her inspiration and vision behind her designs, which reflect her love for Japanese architecture and simplistic silhouettes that radiate warmth. She said (via Architectural Digest magazine):

"I wanted to make sure that all the pieces work as extensions of people’s lives — pieces that complement the things they already live with. It was important that the collection look and feel as beautiful today as it will in five or ten years."

Rove Concepts' official Instagram page posted a few pictures from the event on Monday, September 18. In the pictures, Sharapova can be seen interacting with the guests and posing for the cameras. She looked stunning in a black pantsuit and white heels.

Maria Sharapova at the furniture store's grand opening

Maria Sharapova's three portfolio companies made TIME's 100 Most Influential list

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova recently expressed her pride as three of her partner brands got featured on Time's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the world.

One of these brands is 'Happiest Baby', which makes innovative products like the SNOO, a smart baby bed that is considered to be the safest in the market. The SNOO is so effective at reducing the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) that the FDA has recently approved it to be marketed as a medical device.

Another brand that Sharapova is associated with is 'Therabody', which makes at-home healing products that have helped the Russian immensely in her own physical recovery. Therabody has become a leader in the wellness industry, offering innovative solutions for personal well-being.

Sharapova's third partner brand is 'Metaphysic', which offers AI-assisted tools that help content creators create engaging content. Metaphysic is a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence.

According to Forbes, Maria Sharapova was the highest-paid female athlete in the world for 11 consecutive years, earning a total of $285 million, including prize money.