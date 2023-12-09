Maria Sharapova called time on her career post the 2020 Australian Open, but fans still remember her as a feisty competitor who would fight for every point on the tennis court. And by her own admission, the Russian’s on-court traits have bled into her personal life as well.

During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Sharapova said everyone has their own way of dealing with their personal relationships and conflicts.

The former World No. 1 said, much like when she was out on the court, she tries to be thoughtful with her approach but is not very patient.

"Everyone has a different way of approaching conflict and conversation and you're right, I have the same approach as I had in my career where it's thoughtful," she said. I give it some time but I'm not very patient and I'm very stubborn I want to cut to the chase."

Sharapova went on to label herself as stubborn. She added that the quality has helped her build resilience even if it put her at a deficit on occasion.

"Stubbornness leads you to several good things in life like persistence and resilience," the former World No. 1 said. "And when you have some type of feedback, that's difficult, but you just get through it, you take it as it is and then, just keep going. So, I think it's served me well, but in some instances in my career, I think was the deficit."

"I'm not someone who says a lot" - Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020.

During the same interview, Maria Sharapova said she was not a person of many words, calling her more of an 'observer' of things as they unfold. The Russian said she voices her opinions on any subject only after doing substantial research and gaining confidence in her thoughts.

"I'm not someone who says a lot," Maria Sharapova said. "I don't speak all the time just to speak. I'm more of an observer."

"When I'm confident in what I want to say or I feel like I've done enough research about something and I have conviction in my thoughts that I say it," the former World No. 1 added.

Sharapova was also critical of the 'extra weight' that people put on themselves by needing to have an opinion on every issue and vocalizing it loudly without it having much substance.

"That's what I'm finding." Maria Sharapova said. "I don't know challenging but there's definitely this extra weight on everyone where you're putting a position to have something to say, without really having the time to figure out what it is that you want to convey."