Maria Sharapova donates to Save the Children’s crisis relief fund to help Ukrainian children and families in need

In a recent Instagram post, Maria Sharapova announced that she would be donating to Save the Children’s crisis relief fund in order to help Ukrainian families and children who are currently suffering due to Russia's invasion. She also highlighted that she is "heartbroken and deeply saddened" by the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

Russia ordered a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following which many key cities in Ukraine like Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol have been bombed. As a result, millions in Ukraine are suffering and millions have fled the nation.

The former World No. 1 stated that she has decided to donate to Save the Children, an organization that is currently "working to provide food, water, and aid kits" to the needy ones in Ukraine.

Praying for peace and sending her love and support to the affected ones in Ukraine, she also attached a link in her bio for others to donate money to the noble cause.

"With each day that goes by, I am more and more heartbroken and deeply saddened by the images and stories of families and children affected by this escalating crisis in Ukraine," Sharapova captioned her Instagram post.

"I am donating to Save the Children’s crisis relief fund, an organization working tirelessly to provide food, water, and aid kits to support those in need. Please join me in making a donation. I pray for PEACE and send my love and support to all those affected. Link in my bio to donate," added the former World No. 1 player.

On Tuesday, Andy Murray also declared that he would be working with UNICEF UK. He pledged to donate his prize money for the remainder of the 2022 tennis season to help Ukrainian children in need.

Maria Sharapova retired after the Australian Open 2020 with five Grand Slam titles

Maria Sharapova at the Italian Open 2018

Sharapova made headlines after her sensational victory at Wimbledon 2004 at the age of just 17 years. She soon climbed to the World No. 1 spot and held it for a period of 21 weeks.

The Russian won a total of 36 WTA titles, including five Grand Slams in her professional career. Apart from her glory at Wimbledon in 2004, the Russian also lifted the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008, and the French Open in 2012 and 2014.

Sharapova decided to end her career at the age of 32 at the 2020 Australian Open. She remains one of the few WTA players to have achieved a career Grand Slam.

