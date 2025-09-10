Maria Sharapova enjoys a drink with David Beckham during fun night out months after Wimbledon encounter

Maria Sharapova and David Beckham are legends in their own sport. Both retired stars were once heartthrobs of the fans because of their off-field personas. That charisma came to the fore again Tuesday night (September 9) when the two met for a surprise night out.
Sharapova shared a photo from what appears to be a party. She came across former soccer star Beckham, and the duo raised glasses of Stella Artois with the playful hashtag "#letsdodinner." Beckham was dressed up in a suit, holding a glass filled with beer, while Sharapova, dressed elegantly, was holding the beer bottle.
The above story comes months after the duo were spotted at the Wimbledon championship kickoff. Maria Sharapova, the 2004 Wimbledon champion, posted a selfie with football legend David Beckham as the tournament kicked off.
The opening day at the All England Club hosted several other celebrities. The Royal Box featured Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, former England manager Gareth Southgate, cricketer Stuart Broad, and more well-known figures.
Maria Sharapova inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
As part of the Class of 2025, Maria Sharapova was enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The five-time Grand Slam champion became the first Russian woman to complete a career Grand Slam and reach world No. 1 in the sport.
At the podium, she became nostalgic, reflecting on her early struggles. The former World No. 1 only had $700 while moving into the US with her father, Yuri, when they first arrived in Florida in 1994.
The move paid off handsomely as she became one of only seven women to complete a career grand slam, win 36 WTA Tour-level titles, and earn more than $28 million in prize money while boasting a record of 645-171 (.790). Sharapova recalls that winning the 2004 Wimbledon championship as a 17-year-old shaped her path.
“I’d say your first Grand Slam final is ultimately just the most memorable one,” Sharapova said. “In my career, it came at a very young age. I was 17 years old and it was in London, in Wimbledon, and the whole world was watching. I was playing against Serena Williams, and everything felt like I should have just been happy to be there, but I was so fearless.
“It’s always the memory that comes to mind because I least expected it to come then,” she added “And I was so tough. I went for it.”
After retiring, Maria Sharapova has turned her focus to her family while also making occasional public appearances.