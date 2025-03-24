"Maria Sharapova was my ex-girlfriend" - Grigor Dimitrov's 'dream girl' conversation with fans at Miami Open takes awkward turn

Grigor Dimitrov was forced to briefly revisit his relationship with Maria Sharapova during an exchange with fans at the ongoing 2025 Miami Open. The fans had initially asked Dimitrov to describe his 'dream girl', but the conversation took an awkward turn after Sharapova's name came up.

Recently, the official social media handles of the Miami Open shared a video in which fans at the combined WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event interacted with certain players on a cable car ride. Dimitrov was one of those players, and the Bulgarian's conversation took place with two female fans.

During the ride, Grigor Dimitrov was quizzed about his 'dream girl', and later, the fans asked him to name a female tennis player he would be willing to get hitched with. The Bulgarian hesitated in coming up with an answer. The fans poked him about it a while later, reminding the former ATP No. 3 that he had yet to provide an answer to the question. Here, Dimitrov said:

"Yeah because I'm not ready for marriage. Who do you think will be a good fit for me to go to dinner with? Let's see that." (at 3:43)

One of the fans named former WTA No. 1 and five-time Major champion Maria Sharapova, to which Dimitrov replied by stating that the Russian happens to be his ex-girlfriend.

"She was my ex-girlfriend," Dimitrov added.

The fans apologized to the nine-time ATP Tour-level titlist, but Dimitrov turned the awkward moment around by revealing that he remains on good terms with Sharapova despite their breakup.

"It's all good we're on excellent terms," Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov and Sharapova began dating in late 2012 and they went public about it during the 2013 Madrid Open. In July 2015 though, the couple's romantic relationship came to an end. While Dimitrov has been in and out of relationships since then and is yet to marry, Sharapova got engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes in late 2020. She gave birth to the couple's son, Theodore, in July 2022.

In 2015, shortly before Dimitrov and Sharapova went their separate ways, the Bulgarian shared some candid details about the beginnings of their relationship.

"Saw Maria Sharapova playing... emailed right away" - Grigor Dimitrov in 2015

Grigor Dimitrov (Source: Getty)

Grigor Dimitrov told The Telegraph in 2015 about how he initiated contact with Maria Sharapova, which eventually led to their romantic relationship blossoming. In the same interview, the Bulgarian also revealed how he had once sent 500 roses to the Russian.

"We were both in China, me in Shanghai, her in Beijing. I sat down for lunch and saw her playing on television and emailed right away. We started talking a bit, then a month later when the season was over we saw each other and that became that. Sometimes I just go crazy and send her hundreds – 500 is the most I’ve ever sent at once," Dimitrov said.

Maria Sharapova called time on her professional tennis-playing career in 2020. Meanwhile, 33-year-old Grigor Dimitrov continues to be one of the top players on the ATP Tour. At the 2025 Miami Open, the Bulgarian has sealed his spot in the fourth round after victories against Federico Cina and Karen Khachanov. Up next for Dimitrov is a clash against home hope Brandon Nakashima.

