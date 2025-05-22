Maria Sharapova flaunts chic new hairstyle in stunning snaps

Maria Sharapova treated her fans to her new hairstyle, this time a rather chic long bob cut. The former World No. 1 looked fashionable and wore a cute outfit as she showed off her hair.

Ad

Sharapova retired from pro tennis at the 2020 Australian Open after a prolonged battle with injuries. The Russian is among a few singles players to have completed the elusive Calendar Grand Slam in the game's history. She hung up her racket with five Major titles and spent 21 weeks as the World No. 1.

Since her retirement, Maria Sharapova has focused on her family life with her husband Alexander Gilkes and son Theodore, and her business ventures like Sugarpova, and brand sponsorships with Nike, Evian, and Therabody, among other big names. That said, she sets some time apart to keep her fans updated on her life's goings-on on social media.

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, May 21, the 38-year-old took to her Instagram handle to post some videos and stills of her new blonde haircut on her stories. The five-time Major winner wore a green sweater and jeans in the pictures. The Russian's look was also posted on the microblogging site by a handle with the username "@hairbyadir," which she reposted later on her account.

Below are some of the pictures and stills from videos where Sharapova's new hairstyle can be seen:

Ad

Via Maria Sharapova's Instagram/@mariasharapova

Via Maria Sharapova's Instagram/@mariasharapova

Sharapova gave birth to her first child, Theodore, in July 2022 with her businessman husband, Alexander Gilkes. Sharapova and Gilkes had gotten engaged some years prior and have since made a concerted effort to bring their life together.

Ad

Maria Sharapova's Mother's Day message: "To all the beautiful moms and women who are daily caregivers, this holiday is also for you"

Earlier this month, the 36-time singles titlist, Maria Sharapova, celebrated Mother's Day by posting a picture of her son holding a bouquet of pink roses on her Instagram stories.

Ad

In the caption, Sharapova called Theodore a "little munchkin" before sparing a word for her fellow mothers around the world.

"This little munchkin gives me so much joy. With motherhood come the lessons of responsibility of discipline, and great patience," Sharapova wrote in the captions of her Instagram story in early May. "I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful moms and women who are daily caregivers. This holiday is also for you."

Although Sharapova is dedicated to being a mother and a titan in the business industry these days, she did make her return as an athlete at the second edition of the Pickleball Slam last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More