Maria Sharapova fondly reminisces about her "24-carat gold" monogrammed shoes at Wimbledon 2005

Maria Sharapova has fondly looked back on her dazzling style statement at the 2005 Wimbledon Championships.

Sharapova enjoyed an immensely successful career, winning five Major titles, achieving the coveting career Grand Slam and attaining the World No. 1 ranking. Among her myriad accomplishments, one that stands out is her remarkable triumph at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships.

The Russian burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion, setting up a blockbuster title clash against top seed and two-time defending champion Serena Williams at the grasscourt Major that year. The then-17-year-old pulled off a stunning upset over Williams, winning 6-1, 6-4 to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

Returning to SW19 as the defending champion the next year, Maria Sharapova stole the spotlight with her eye-catching Nike outfit. She honored Wimbledon's all-white tradition with a white kit, featuring orange details for a little pop of vibrancy.

However, it was her custom white Nike shoes, adorned with a gold trim and embellished with 24-carat gold droplets, that stole the show. The design also featured a personal touch, with her name monogrammed in gold stitching.

In honor of the five-time Grand Slam champion's 37th birthday on April 19, Wimbledon's social media handle paid tribute to her iconic footwear.

"A touch of gold 👇 In 2005, defending champion @mariasharapova wore custom-made gold-trimmed footwear encrusted with 24-carat gold droplets on Centre Court ✨," Wimbledon captioned the Instagram post.

Maria Sharapova reshared Wimbledon's post and reminisced about her golden shoes.

"The gold shoes 👀," she posted on her Instagram story.

"24 carat gold," she commented further.

Maria Sharapova on her gold shoes at Wimbledon 2005: "It shines unbelievably, hopefully it can distract my opponents a little"

Maria Sharapova discussed her custom gold Nike shoes during her pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon 2005, jokingly expressing her hope that their dazzling shine would distract her opponents.

"My shoes have 18-carat gold specs on the side of the shoes. That's something totally different. But it shines unbelievably. Hopefully (it) can distract my opponents a little bit (smiling). And my cover-up, it's sort of a cloak, has gold details and a gold zipper," she said.

The Russian also estimated their value at around $600 or $900 after a journalist inquired about purchasing a pair for themselves.

"I really don't think they're for sale (laughter). I think they're about $600 or $900, something like that," she said.

Sharapova couldn't go back-to-back at the grasscourt Major that year, as Venus Williams claimed a 7-6(2), 6-1 victory in the semifinal, en route her third Wimbledon title.

