Maria Sharapova: "I appreciate where the sport has taken me, but I definitely love seeing it from the outside now"

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova recently discussed her life after retirement and how happy she is to be watching tennis as a spectator.

Sharapova announced her retirement in February 2020, just after the Australian Open. She won five Grand Slam women's singles tournaments during her career.

After approximately two years of retirement, the Russian became a mother, giving birth to her son Theodore with her fiance, British entrepreneur Alexander Gilkes.

In an interview with People, Maria Sharapova stated that she is happy with where she is in her life at the moment. She added that while she values what tennis has taught her, she now prefers to be a spectator.

"I'm very happy with where I am at this stage of life. I appreciate what the sport has taught me and where it's taken me, but I definitely love seeing it from the outside now," Sharapova said.

Maria Sharapova is currently in New York for the 2023 US Open, which began on Monday, August 28. Speaking of which, the 36-year-old said she enjoys attending the Grand Slam tournament at Flushing Meadows because it is special to her and the only one she has attended since retiring.

"I love it. I love having an outsider's perspective. I love watching the new generations unfold, and the sport in general. In fact, I think the US Open is the only tennis event that I've been to in person since I retired. It's a really special one, with the energy of the crowds there," she said.

Looking back at Maria Sharapova's career

Maria Sharapova pictured at the 2020 Brisbane International - Day 2.

Maria Sharapova was a force to be reckoned with for more than a decade in women's tennis. She began playing competitive tennis at the age of 14 and achieved the world No. 1 ranking on five different occasions. She is also the only Russian player to have achieved a Career Grand Slam.

Sharapova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships. She beat defending champion Serena Williams in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) to break into the top 10 for the first time.

With her victory at the 2012 French Open, Maria Sharapova became the 10th woman to complete a Career Grand Slam. She was also the first Russian woman to reach the top spot in the world rankings on August 22, 2005.

The 36-year-old is also an Olympic medallist, having won silver in the women's singles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. 36 singles titles, including five Grand Slam titles (two at Roland Garros and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open), are the most significant achievements of Sharapova's illustrious career.