Maria Sharapova has stated that she had to stand up for herself on multiple occasions, as the idea of being more than just a tennis player was not widely accepted. As one of the female players who earned the majority of her income off the court, she faced a number of challenges.

Since she began her professional career in 2001, according to Forbes, she held the title of the world's highest-paid female athlete for 11 years in a row and has accumulated a total of $285 million in earnings, which includes prize money.

She currently holds the fourth position in the all-time career earnings list, trailing behind Simona Halep, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams, who holds the top spot on the list.

Former Russian tennis player, Maria Sharapova, who once held the prestigious title of World No.1, and has won five Grand Slam titles made a notable appearance in Toronto. She was in the city for the second annual UNMATCHED: Gender Equity in Sports Conference, where she shared her insights and experiences from her illustrious career.

While talking about her life beyond tennis, she authentically conveyed her astonishment at the considerable attention her life garnered from various quarters. This was because she had become an ambassador and model for numerous global brands at a young age when achieving such success in tennis was not the usual path.

"When I gained success at a young age, I was genuinely surprised by how much interest there was in my life in every single lane,” Maria Sharapova said.

In 2010, Maria Sharapova introduced her own line of tennis apparel known as the "Nike Maria Sharapova Collection." This collection featured dresses designed by Sharapova herself for the major tournaments, created in partnership with Nike and Cole Haan.

The former US Open champion also mentioned that she has had to assert herself on numerous occasions. Being more than just a tennis player, like having an interest in fashion or launching her own line, wasn't widely accepted. It felt like being confined to a sandbox where you couldn't explore anything else.

“I’ve had to stand up for myself many times. It wasn’t popular to be more than just a tennis player — to be interested in fashion, to have your own line. You’re in this sandbox, and you’re not allowed to play with anything else," Maria Sharapova said

Following her victory over Serena Williams at the 2004 Wimbledon Championship, Motorola secured Maria Sharapova as the face of their mobile phone line. Subsequently, she inked lucrative endorsement contracts with renowned brands such as Nike, inking an eight-year, $70 million deal, as well as partnerships with Porsche, Land Rover, Tag Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Canon, and numerous others throughout her career until her retirement.

Recently, while speaking at the second annual UNMATCHED: Gender Equity in Sports Conference in Toronto, she discussed her life beyond the tennis court.

She expressed that during her youth, she recognized tennis as a platform for numerous opportunities in the business world. She acknowledged that she might not excel in every aspect of it, but she could nurture her curiosity and delve into the realms of sports and business for future prospects.

"I realized that tennis was a business vehicle for many opportunities. I wasn’t going to be fantastic at it, but I could be curious and I could learn about the future of sport and the future of business,” Sharapova said

Sharapova's story is undoubtedly one of female empowerment, and every female aspiring athlete should look to her for inspiration.