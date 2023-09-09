Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles, Nicole Kidman, Diane Keaton and other celebrities attend US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka

A number of celebrities were in attendance at the US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, including Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles, Diane Keaton, and Nicole Kidman.

The sixth-seeded Gauff booked her place in the title clash of the New York Major by beating 10th seed Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals while Sabalenka triumphed 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) over 17th seed Madison Keys.

Several notable individuals were present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the title showdown. These include tennis legends Maria Sharapova and Martina Navratilova, both of whom won the US Open during their playing days. Other former champions at Flushing Meadows who were present include Tracy Austin and Monica Seles, who were spotted together.

Actresses Nicole Kidman, Diane Keaton and Amanda Seyfried were also in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as was noted director Spike Lee.

Charlize Theron was also in attendance, as were the likes of Laura Dern, Shonda Rhimes and Cara Delevingne.

Billie Jean King was also present and was on court during the coin toss.

Other celebrities who were present on the Arthur Ashe Stadium included Kevin Durant.

Coco Gauff wins her maiden Grand Slam singles title

Coco Gauff after beating Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the US Open by beating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3 6-2 in the final. It wasn't the easiest of starts for the American as Sabalenka dominated the opening set. However, she fought back hard and eventually managed to come out on top.

Gauff's triumph saw her become only the third American teenager to win the US Open, the others being Tracy Austin in 1979 and 1981, and Serena Williams in 1999.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a terrific season so far, winning 45 out of 58 matches so far, with four titles to her name. Her first tournament win came at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she did not drop a single set in the process.

She then won her maiden WTA 500 title at the Citi Open in Washington by beating Maria Sakkari in the title clash. The teenager did not drop a single set en route to her victory.

Gauff's third title came at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where she beat Karolina Muchova in the final.

The American's successful run at the US Open will see her climb three spots up to a career-best third in the WTA rankings.