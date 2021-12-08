Maria Sharapova's net worth, prize money, endorsements and investments

Maria Sharapova's bevy of investments and prize money has made her one of the richest athletes, and according to Forbes, in 2020 her net worth was roughly $200 million. Not bad for a young girl who arrived in a foreign country with her father and just $700 dollars. But how did she manage to achieve so much? Let's have a look.

Prize Money

Sharapova's tennis resume is mighty impressive - she's won all four Grand Slams once, along with an additional title at Roland Garros, for a total of five. A former world no. 1, she has won 36 titles over the course of her career.

Consequently her achievements on court have raked in a considerable amount of prize money, $38.7 million to be precise. She ranks third on the all-time prize money list, behind her rivals the Williams sisters who occupy the top two spots.

Endorsements

However, Sharapova's endorsement portfolio has been instrumental in making her one of the richest and most popular athletes across all sports.

Sharapova topped Forbes' highest-paid female athlete list from 2006 to 2016, with a reported income of $30 million. Following her maiden Grand Slam victory at Wimbledon in 2004, the Russian was signed by Motorola as their brand ambassador. She also had a partnership with Gatorade from 2007 to 2009.

During this time she collaborated with jewelry maker Tiffany, luxury watch brand Tag Heuer and softdrink giant Pepsi.

Nike has been her clothing sponsor throughout her career, and in 2010 she signed a deal with them for $70 million, the most lucrative sponsorship offered to a female athlete. She also launched her own clothing line with Nike. In 2013 she became a brand ambassador for Porsche after signing a three-year deal with the carmaker.

Sharapova's sponsorship deals became less lucrative following her positive drug test and suspension in 2016. However, after her ban was reduced from two years to 15 months, many of them returned stating she hadn't willingly done anything wrong.

Maria Sharapova has been a savvy businesswoman as well

Maria Sharapova at the launch of "Sugarpova"

Investments

Maria Sharapova has relied not only on sponsorships, but has also used the capital from them to invest in or start various ventures of her own. She launched her own line of candy - "Sugarpova" - in 2013 and completely owns the brand. She also owns a stake in skincare brand Supergoop.

Last year Sharapova appeared on "Shark Tank" and along with Mark Cuban became an investor in a workout equipment company. She recently entered the cryptocurrency space by investing in "Public.com," a company that allows people to buy and sell crypto stocks online.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sharapova's ascent to multi-millionaire status can be attributed to her successfully making the most of the opportunities that have come her way.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala