Maria Sharapova playfully calls out fiancé Alexander Gilkes for dragging her to Tokyo fish market at 4 am amid birthday trip

Maria Sharapova took a cheeky dig at her fiance and British businessman Alexander Gilkes after he pulled her out of bed at 4 AM for a decidedly surprising reason - to see the legendary tuna auction at Tokyo's renowned Toyosu Market. The moment, caught with typical Sharapova dry wit, offered followers a glimpse into the couple's sightseeing antics on their most recent Japanese adventure.

Sharapova and Gilkes, who became engaged in December 2020 after two years of dating, are not new to posting slices of life online — from jet-setting escapades to parenting their toddler son, Theodore, born in July 2022. While the couple has yet to announce any official wedding plans, they frequently show up at high-level fashion, cultural, and business affairs together and are famous for their understated, sophisticated presence off and online.

Their trip to Japan seems to be the latest installment in their continued quest around the globe as a family. Her Sunday (April 20) Instagram Stories, posted a day after her 38th birthday, featured a brief video of her walking on a sidewalk with a stern expression as Gilkes bounced along behind the early-morning trek to Toyosu Market, a Tokyo seafood hot spot. Her wit was on full display in the caption that read:

"Woke me up at 4am...to go to the fish market."

In the following frame, the pair was to be found on the chaotic auction floor, Gilkes snapping away eagerly at the photo opportunity of the massive tuna on view. Sharapova stood next to him in a less enthusiastic position. She provided another sarcastic caption to the shot:

"How I feel about it."

Screengrab of Maria Sharapova's Instagram stories (@mariasharapova)

Maria Sharapova discussed her and fiancé Alexander Gilkes' wedding plans

In Picture: Alexander Gilkes and Maria Sharapova during the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes have been dating for years, with rumors about the two tying the knot ongoing. Last year, in an interview with People, Sharapova said they could marry in the next couple of years but aren't in any hurry, their priority being to raise their son, Theodore.

"We were going to have a big wedding and then I got pregnant, and so we haven't actually scheduled a new wedding yet. Perhaps in the next couple of years," Sharapova said.

Sharapova also mentioned the recent launch of Gilkes' business and the struggle of finding time between work and family.

"Yeah. We're not in a rush. We're just so excited about Theo, and Alexander also just launched his company recently. So in between work and parenting, there's just so much going on right now," she added.

In other news, Alexander Gilkes posted a heartfelt message to Maria Sharapova on her 38th birthday.

