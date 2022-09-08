Maria Sharapova posts pictures of her 'first day at work' after giving birth

Maria Sharapova returned to work for the first time since giving birth to her son, Theodore. The Russian posted a series of pictures on Instagram, with the caption "back to werk."

Maria Sharapova also posted a few pictures and videos on her Instagram story, with one caption reading:

"Reality on set. Pumpin like a robot."

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story on her first day at work after giving birth

Maria Sharapova gave birth to her son in July

Maria Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes welcomed their son Theodore in July.

"Theodore VII•I•MMXXII. The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," Sharapova captioned her Instagram post following the birth of her son.

Not long back, Sharapova spoke about her life following the birth of her son, claiming that she was doing a number of things she did not expect to do, like getting up in the middle of the night and pumping during a board meeting.

"I didn't think it would ever be necessary to be awake before the child in the middle of the night, or that I would be pumping during a board call," Sharapova captioned the photo.

The Russian had a glittering career in tennis, winning 36 singles titles, the last of which came at the Tianjin Open in 2017. She also won five Grand Slam singles titles, winning the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open twice (2012, 2014), Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. Sharapova also reached five more Major finals.

The Russian attained a lot of success at WTA 1000 tournaments, winning 14 of them. She also reached the top of the WTA rankings and was the top-ranked player on tour for a total of 21 weeks.

Sharapova won the WTA Finals in 2004 and clinched the silver medal at the singles event of the 2012 Summer Olympics, losing to Serena Williams in the gold medal match.

Her career suffered a major setback in 2016, when she was banned for 15 months after testing positive for a then-recently prohibited substance called meldonium. Sharapova returned to the tour in 2017 and went on to play for almost three more years, reaching the semifinals of the Italian Open in 2018 and the quarterfinals of the French Open that year.

The Russian's last match came against Donna Vekic in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open, which she lost 6-3, 6-4.

