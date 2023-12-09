Former tennis superstar Maria Sharapova recently opened up about the pressures put by social media in today's world and how it accentuates the harmful effects on one's well-being in a recent podcast.

Speaking about the significance of having opinions in today's world, the Russian mentioned how interesting it was that every individual today is put in a position where they have to say something without getting the proper time to understand the situation.

"Yeah isn’t that interesting, how you have to have, that’s what I am finding I don’t know if challenging but there is definitely this extra weight on everyone where you are put in a position to have something to say without really having the time to figure out what it is that you wanna convey," Sharapova said on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast (33:04)

The former World No.1 further elaborated on how social media lets you think that you are the one in charge.

"Well, they’re running on an algorithm then it starts running your life. So that’s my beef with social media, there is an external pressure of constantly having to show up for it so that there is relevance in this digital universe of your presence," she said.

Finally, Sharapova delved into the details about her personal experiences with social media, how it got the better of her, and how she took charge.

"And I never had anyone help with anything I have done on social but I have definitely faced that pressure of - Oh if I don’t post for a week then no one is gonna see my post when I do make them. But then you have to stay true to who you are and you have to beat to your own drums is that the saying?" she said.

Maria Sharapova has made cameo appearances in hit TV shows and a movie

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova has made a cameo appearance in a few TV shows and a film. In all these appearances she has played herself.

The Russian had two cameos in the hit American drama series Billions. Her first appearance was in Season 3's 10th episode - Redemption and her second appearance was in Season 5's seventh episode - The Limitless Sh*t.

Expand Tweet

She also made it to the star-studded comedy/crime Ocean's 8 in a blink-and-miss cameo.

Expand Tweet

She then shared the screen with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the hit drama 'The Morning Show' in the first season's ninth episode - Play the Queen.

The Russian made an appearance as a guest shark on the American version of Shark Tank in the 11th season's 13th episode. According to Augustman, Sharapova's net worth in 2023 is a staggering USD 180 million.