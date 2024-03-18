Maria Sharapova reacts to seeing a frame of herself in Indian Wells stadium as two-time champion attends Carlos Alcaraz-Daniil Medvedev final

Maria Sharapova recently reacted to seeing a photo of herself at Indian Wells stadium while attending Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev's final match there.

Defending champion Alcaraz defeated Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1 to win the 2024 BNP Paribas Open title, successfully defending his championship. This title win was the Spaniard's first title since he won his second Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year. Alcaraz's win also marked his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title and his 13th tour-level title overall.

By winning the Indian Wells title, Carlos Alcaraz improved his head-to-head recored against Daniil Medvedev to four wins and two losses.

The final match was attended by American actress Zendaya and her boyfriend, English actor Tom Holland. Two-time Indian Wells champion, Maria Sharapova also attended the fixture.

During the match, Sharapova was seated in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden suites when she came across a photo of herself fist-pumping from her playing days. She shared the same on her social media. The former World No. 1 later shared another photo of herself standing in front of the aforementioned picture.

"Oh hey," Sharapova captioned her Instagram story.

"A good vintage fist pump 💁🏼 ," she wrote.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram stories

Maria Sharapova won Indian Wells in 2006 and 2013

Sharapova with the 2013 BNP Paribas Open trophy

Maria Sharapova won in Indian Wells titles twice throughout her career - in 2006 and 2013. In 2006, Sharapova kicked off her campaign at Tennis Paradise in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Americans Jamea Jackson and Lisa Raymond in the second and third round, respectively. The former World No. 1 then defeated Shahar Pe'er in the fourth round to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sharapova continued her winning streak by defeating Anna-Lena Gronefeld 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Martina Hingis 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals. In the final, she defeated compatriot Elena Dementieva 6–1, 6–2 to secure the women's singles tennis title at the 2006 Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells. Throughout the tournament, the five-time Grand Slam champion did not drop a single set.

In 2013, Maria Sharapova defeated the likes of Francesca Schiavone, Carla Suarez Navarro, and Lara Arruabarrena Vecino to reach the quarterfinals. She then defeated Sara Errani 7-6(6), 6-2 in the last eight and Maria Kirilenko 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals to secure her spot in the final.

In the championship match, Sharapova outplayed Caroline Wozniacki 6–2, 6–2 to claim the 2013 BNP Paribas Open title. Similar to her first title win at Tennis Paradise, the former World No. 1 did not drop a set throughout the entire tournament.