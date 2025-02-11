Maria Sharapova returns to boxing after 3-year hiatus, struggles to let go of her tennis instincts

Maria Sharapova surprised her fans with an exciting update about her boxing hobby. The former WTA star shared that she has discovered a new cardio routine that not only boosts her energy but also brings back memories of her daily training from three years ago.

Sharapova first incorporated boxing into her routine back in 2017. Following her suspension after failing a drug test at the 2016 Australian Open, the WTA legend actively practiced the sport. She found it beneficial physically and mentally, even admitting that she sometimes imagined punching the faces of people she disliked.

Sharapova shared an update on her fitness routine. The five-time Grand Slam champion shared a picture of her boxing session, which finally returned to her routine after a three-year hiatus. The ex-pro didn't let her fans wonder without context. She also explained how the cardio session drew a resemblance to her strong forehands back in time.

"Slowly getting back into boxing after 3 years. Not doing it for power anymore but incredible for cardio. 3-4 mins rounds. I still pivot my back leg like I'm hitting a forehead," she wrote.

Maria Sharapova Training - Source: Maria Sharapova's Instagram

Sharapova's early career brought her across notable boxing legends. She was once seen engaging in a cheeky comparison with Floyd Mayweather. The 6-foot-2 tall tennis pro used the globally renowned athlete as a podium, although in a lighthearted appearance.

Maria Sharapova's next achievement? The Hall of Fame

Maria Sharapova at the Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals - Source: Getty

WTA legend Maria Sharapova is set to be the next name to be promoted to the Hall of Fame. Almost five years after she retired from the sport, the International Tennis Hall of Fame decided to honor her legendary career and unmatched records on the tennis courts.

According to the latest statement from Kim Clijsters, President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Sharapova and the Bryan brothers will be honored at this year's event.

"I am honoured to welcome Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan as the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025. Beyond each of their historic accomplishments on the court, the Class of 2025 have had such a profound impact on the game of tennis and have inspired multiple generations of fans across the world. We look forward to celebrating them in Newport next year," she said.

Sharapova and the Bryan brothers will be inducted into the prestigious International Tennis Hall of Fame to join the glorious group of 267 honorees from 28 countries.

