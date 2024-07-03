Maria Sharapova returns to Wimbledon Center Court on 20th anniversary of maiden Grand Slam title, shares hearfelt message for 'SharaFamily' fans

20 years after winning her first title on the Wimbledon Centre Court, Maria Sharapova graced the stage again as she was present in the Royal Box on July 3. Before traveling to the ground, she even posted a heartfelt message for her fans who stuck around for her throughout her career.

At 17, Sharapova rose to prominence when she got the better of reigning champion Serena Williams in the final of the 2004 Wimbledon on July 3. The Russian became the third youngest woman to win the title. A storied career followed from thereon as she earned a total of five Grand Slam titles.

On July 3, 2024, 20 years from the day she won Wimbledon, she shared a heartfelt message with her fans, also called the '#SharaFamily'. The 37-year-old thanked her fans who are all around the world for being with her during her good and bad times and supporting her through everything.

She posted about the message on her Instagram Story while also revealing that she was heading to Wimbledon grounds.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram Story. (Source: Instagram @mariasharapova)

Maria Sharapova's Instagram Story. (Source: Instagram @mariasharapova)

Watch below the message Sharapova had for her fans:

Soon after, Sharapova was spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon Centre Court.

Sharapova was present with her fiance British businessman Alexander Gilkes. The pair have been in a relationship since 2018 and got engaged in 2020.

Other notable guests in the Royal Box on Day 3 include former British prime minister, Theresa May, alongside her husband Phillip, Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen, the Duchess of Gloucester, and former British player Debbie Jevans.

Maria Sharapova visited Wimbledon with her fiance Alexander Gilkes and son Theodore

Maria Sharapova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2019.

Maria Sharapova visited the Wimbledon grounds a few days before the 2024 campaign began. Several pictures of her visit were posted online where Sharapova took a walk down memory lane.

She was captured showing her two-year-old son Theodore his mother's name on the winner's list. The family of three also clicked pictures on the court before they watched Carlos Alcaraz practice.

Sharapova also met 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva at the Wimbledon grounds. The young Russian recently reached the semifinal of the French Open after Sharapova touted her to have a breakthrough season in 2024.

Andreeva, however, could not capitalize on the momentum she had created as she lost in the first round at Wimbledon against Brenda Furhvirtova.

