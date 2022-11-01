Maria Sharapova reveals advice she would like to pass on to her son and how her beauty affected her tennis career

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes became parents for the first time earlier this year when their son, Theodore, was born on July 1.

The Russian star turned pro in 2001 when she was just 14 years old and played tennis at the highest level for nearly two decades, retiring in February 2020. This meant that she traveled the world and accumulated plenty of experience. Speaking to NewBeauty recently, the former World No. 1 was asked about the advice she would like to give her son when he grows up.

Sharapova was quick to mention the need to be authentic since she believed that it was important to find your voice. Secondly, she stated that you should always be curious and ready to take in new information.

"I do think that being yourself is ultimately the best advice," Sharapova said. "I’ve never tried to pretend to be someone that I’m not. I think authenticity, particularly in today’s society where we are bombarded by so many influences, is the key. All these different influences can very quickly make you want to try to be something you’re not."

"It’s important to know who you are and to find out what it is that you love about yourself, and what it is that you want to say, as opposed to what others would want you to say. And continue to be curious. I think that’s so important in life. Always give yourself room to grow," she added.

During the interview, the five-time Major winner was asked about the role her beauty played in her career. She stated that she had her own fixed routines for skin care that she used even today.

"I spent so much time outdoors. I started training in Florida when I was only six and I was constantly under the sun. From the first day that my mom and I got there, she was so adamant about making sure that I applied SPF and that I reapplied it. I always made time for moments of wellness in my career. It was always a very big part of it," she said.

"She congratulated me and I was like 'Are we friends?'" - Maria Sharapova on Serena Williams

Maria Sharapova (L) and Serena Williams

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams faced each other 22 times on the tour, with the latter leading the Russian 20-2 in their head-to-head.

While promoting her autobiography, Unstoppable: My Life So Far, in 2017, Sharapova recalled an instance where Williams congratulated her on her engagement to basketball player Sasha Vujacic right before a Wimbledon match. This led to the Russian wondering if they were friends.

"She congratulated me on my engagement by showing a ring of her own. I was like, 'Wait a second, I'm about to play a match, are we friends?'" Maria Sharapova said.

Poll : 0 votes