Jannik Sinner made history on Sunday, July 13, becoming the first Italian to win Wimbledon after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Soon after, messages came pouring in from all corners of the tennis world, from Maria Sharapova, Billie Jean King, to Coco Gauff and Roger Federer's ex-coaches, among others.

Sinner took down five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a gripping three-hour, four-minute showdown on Centre Court to capture his first Wimbledon title. In doing so, he got his revenge for the French Open final just a month ago, where Alcaraz had edged him out in a five-set thriller.

Naturally, congratulations came flooding in for Sinner, with Sharapova being one of the first to chime in. She brought back one of their old, hilarious Christmas wish videos that had gone viral and shared it on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"It is only appropriate to bring this back to the top of the feed."

King, Rod Laver, Brad Gilbert (Gauff’s former coach), and Ivan Ljubicic (Federer’s former coach) also took to X to share their thoughts. 12-time Grand Slam champion King wrote:

"Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on his very first #Wimbledon title! He is the first-ever Italian player to win a singles title at The Championships."

"Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on winning his first Wimbledon title in another thrilling contest with Carlos Alcaraz. Their growing rivalry is a gift to our sport, and it’s matched by the genuine respect they show for each other. Win or lose, they compete with joy, class, and sportsmanship. That’s what makes champions," Laver joined in.

Gilbert wrote:

"Congrats @janniksin Sin City. Tremendous effort winning 1st @Wimbledon. Forza."

Ljubicic posted:

"Congratulations to @janniksin and his team for their first @Wimbledon title! One consideration that goes unobserved and but very important... is that his father was working during RG final and his mom was sitting outside his box today. Note to all parents out there. Let them be."

Barbora Krejcikova, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, and Manchester City star Jack Grealish were among those who dropped comments under Jannik Sinner’s Instagram post to congratulate him:

Barbora Krejcikova, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur & Jack Grealish via Instagram

Meanwhile, Sinner’s compatriots Jasmine Paolini, Lorenzo Musetti, and Flavio Cobolli celebrated his victory via Instagram Stories:

Lorenzo Musetti, Jasmine Paolini and Flavio Cobolli via Instagram Stories

Jannik Sinner motivates Carlos Alcaraz with heartfelt message after Wimbledon battle

Jannik Sinner hugs Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner shared a heartfelt and motivational message for Carlos Alcaraz following their epic showdown in the Wimbledon final. He admitted it was incredibly tough facing Alcaraz and praised him for pushing him to his limits.

Sinner said during his victory speech:

"Carlos, again, an amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for the player you are. It’s so difficult to play against you, but we have an amazing relationship off the court and on the court, we just try to build up, and to do that we need the best teams in the world."

The Italian also encouraged his opponent to keep going and keep working hard:

"Keep going, keep pushing and you are going to hold this [trophy] many times. You already have two [titles]!"

With the Wimbledon trophy now in his hands, Jannik Sinner has captured two of the three Grand Slam titles so far this year. His focus now shifts to the North American hardcourt swing, where he'll look to defend his US Open crown in August and keep his incredible season going.

