Tunisia's Ons Jabeur's paths crossed with that of former tennis player Maria Sharapova on Sunday, November 26, at the F1 racing event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Red Bull's Max Verstappen pipped 19 other F1 racers to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island on Sunday.

He finished 58 laps of the 5.281-kilometer-long circuit ahead of the likes of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' George Russell, and others. Notably, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished ninth in the race.

Sharapova and Jabeur witnessed the action unfold live in Abu Dhabi as both tennis stars were in attendance at the Yas Marina Circuit. The duo were captured interacting with each other for a brief while. The video of their meeting can be watched below.

The duo clicked a few pictures together as well.

Maria Sharapova: "Sport was more than just about winning and losing, that this was a business"

Maria Sharapova recently stated that she achieved great heights as a tennis player despite being moderately talented. She suggested it was her father Yuri's belief that took her that far.

"I was born in Russia and went to the United States when I was a 5-year-old with my father. I had a small talent and my dad had a big vision and I followed his steps and his guidance," Sharapova said during a conversation with Bloomberg.

The five-time Grand Slam champion recalled her 2004 Wimbledon final against Serena Williams, saying:

"At 17, I was playing the finals of Wimbledon on the biggest stage of my career essentially against Serena Williams. There was a lot on the line. But as a teenager, you're not really aware of what's on the line except a tennis match and perhaps a ball where you get to wear a nice dress."

The Russian further revealed that soon after defeating Williams at the London Major, she came to the realization that the sport was not merely about a racket and a ball.

"It was a lesson in partnerships and winning. Going back to New York and going through the media rounds, it was the moment when I realized that sport was more than just about winning and losing, that this was a business, that you walk out on to the stage and you have a platform and you have a voice," Maria Sharapova said.

Sharapova retired from tennis in the year 2020 and turned to investing and entrepreneurship soon after.