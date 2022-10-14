Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes gives a glimpse of their child's face for the first time since his birth

Maria Sharapova often posts pictures of her son Theodore on social media but has made an effort to keep his face hidden.

However, a recent picture from the Russian's fiance Alexander Gilkes gave fans a glimpse of the three-month-old's face. The British businessman posted a picture of Sharapova holding their son on Instagram. A little bit of Theodore's face can be seen in the picture.

"T & M," the caption of the image read.

Maria Sharapova gave birth to her son Theodore on July 1, 2022, just a couple of months after announcing her pregnancy on social media.

Maria Sharapova visits art fair, womenswear show in London

Maria Sharapova in action during her final match at the 2020 Australian Open

Maria Sharapova is currently in London with her family and paid a visit to the Frieze Art Fair in Regent's Park along with fiance Alexander Gilkes.

The former World No. 1 also attended the Alexander McQueen SS23 womenswear show in the English capital with Gilkes.

Sharapova News @NewsSharapova #MariaSharapova attends the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear show at the Old Royal Naval College on October 11, 2022 in Greenwich, England [📸: Getty] #MariaSharapova attends the Alexander McQueen SS23 Womenswear show at the Old Royal Naval College on October 11, 2022 in Greenwich, England [📸: Getty] https://t.co/p8IuBMHted

Life after tennis has been pretty interesting for Sharapova, as she has traveled across the world, visiting various events, particularly fashion shows.

The Russian was among the finest tennis players of her generation and enjoyed a glittering career, winning 39 singles titles. She won five Grand Slam singles titles, the first of which came at Wimbledon in 2004, where she beat Serena Williams in the final.

Sharapova completed the career Grand Slam in 2012 by winning the French Open, defeating Sara Errani in the title clash. She won a second Roland Garros title in 2014, triumphing over Simona Halep in the final. This was her final Major singles title.

The Russian also won 14 WTA 1000 titles, the last of which came at the 2014 China Open. Sharapova endured arguably the toughest phase of her career in 2016, when she was banned for 15 months after testing positive for meldonium.

She returned to action the following year and managed to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal (2018 French Open) along with a WTA 1000 semifinal (2018 Italian Open). Sharapova was ranked as high as No. 21 in 2018 after dropping out of the rankings following her ban but faced a slew of injuries and slipped outside the top-100 in 2019.

The Russian retired from the sport in 2020, with her final match being a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Donna Vekic in the first round of the Australian Open.

