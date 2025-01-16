Maria Sharapova's fiancé Alexander Gilkes gives shoutout to Russian for latest women empowerment essay

Alexander Gilkes has taken some time to praise his fiancée, Maria Sharapova, for the essay the former professional tennis player posted on the topic, 'How Female Athletes are Shaping the Future of Business.' The businessman posted two separate Instagram stories where he complimented what Sharapova stated through her article. The piece is focused on how tennis players use their resources to consolidate profitable endeavors.

The article written by Sharapova highlights how the Russian's experience as a professional tennis player shaped what would eventually become several business ventures. Her presence in the public eye changed how the athlete saw her potential as an investor. Five years after leaving the tennis courts, Sharapova was ready to address the business landscape for female athletes.

Gilkes shared Sharapova's article, written for The Business of Fashion, on Instagram stories. The couple began dating in 2018, when the latter was still an active player on the WTA Tour. They got engaged in 2020, the same year when the Russian decided to retire.

Alexander Gilkes praises Maria Sharapova's essay on Instagram

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes have a son together. The two have enjoyed very successful careers in their respective fields. While Sharapova won five Grand Slam titles, Gilkes established himself as a successful businessman thanks to projects such as the Squared Circles venture studio.

Maria Sharapova: From tennis star to businesswoman

2020 Australian Open - Day 2

Maria Sharapova is now focused on highlighting what current WTA stars do with their investments, but the Russian athlete left an impressive legacy on the courts as well. The Australian Open is currently taking place in Melbourne. The only time Maria Sharapova captured the first Grand Slam of the season happened in 2008.

Sharapova managed to complete the Career Grand Slam by winning two editions of the French Open, the 2004 Wimbledon tournament, and the 2006 U.S. Open. Many fans were sad to see the Russian moving on from that chapter of her life in the first months of 2020.

But even if Sharapova is no longer a professional tennis player, the Grand Slam champion has bravely taking on this new chapter of her trajectory by tackling multiple investment ventures.

Sharapova is an investor for the UFC, and she's also a member of the Board of Directors for the Moncler fashion brand. At the end of the day, she has proven that she can be at the top of the mountain in very different industries.

