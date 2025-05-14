Maria Sharapova's fiancé Alexander Gilkes reacts as Russian serves up perfection in latest campaign

Former WTA pro Maria Sharapova's fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, recently dropped a reaction to Stella Artois' latest campaign. The short video clip showcased the Russian ex-pro holding a tennis racket in her hand as she served with immense capability across the net. While the campaign aimed at promoting the renowned brand's beer, her fiancé matched the vibe by reacting on a similar note.

Sharapova and Gilkes started dating each other in 2018. However, they publicly confirmed their relationship in October of that year. The couple later took a step ahead, announcing their engagement in December 2020.

Gilkes is a British entrepreneur known for co-founding the online auction house Paddle8 and the venture studio Squared Circles. He is also known to have close ties to British royalty, as his presence was marked at Eton College with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Stella Artois recently hired Maria Sharapova as their brand ambassador, launching their "Perfect Serve" campaign with the five-time Grand Slam champion. The former WTA pro shared the video on her Instagram, captivating the attention of her fans as she took to the courts after a long time.

"My perfect serve looks a little different nowadays 😉," her caption said.

Among the many fans who gushed over the engaging update was her fiancé, Gilkes. The renowned British entrepreneur blended in with the vibe of the campaign to drop a reaction that added more to the original update.

"🍻," his comment said.

Maria Sharapova's fiancé Alexander Gilkes' comment | Image Source: Instagram/@mariasharapova

Sharapova emerged as the new face of the globally renowned liquor brand in May 2025. Soon after joining the company, their first campaign together created notable highlights on social media as fans received the opportunity to see her holding a racket after her retirement in 2020.

Maria Sharapova expresses excitement over joining Stella Artois as their new face

Maria Sharapova at the Breakthrough Prize Awards and Ceremony 2025 - Source: Getty

Former WTA pro Maria Sharapova couldn't resist cherishing the opportunity to be the new face of Stella Artois. After making the deal official, the 38-year-old expressed gratitude for being a part of the globally renowned company. She also vouched for the brand's identity of maintaining consistency in quality and its unique refinement.

"Stella Artois is a brand that has always stood for quality and refinement, so this couldn’t be a better pairing to have me join as their global partner. Whether it’s perfecting a serve on the court or pouring the perfect glass, it’s the small details that create something truly memorable. I’m excited to bring this shared appreciation for excellence to fans around the world," she said, as reported by Lia.

Maria Sharapova’s sponsorship portfolio includes notable brands like Nike, Evian, and Aman Resorts. She’s also an investor in Therabody, Wolf & Shepherd, and owns Sugarpova, while serving on the board of luxury fashion brand Moncler. With the addition of Stella Artois, the former WTA pro added a new domain to her heavy collection.

