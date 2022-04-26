Maria Sharapova's former coach next in line for Emma Raducanu?

Emma Raducanu's split with coach Torben Beltz has got the rumor mills running, with a few reports suggesting that the Brit could next seek the services of Ricardo Piatti.

Piatti, of course, has coached Novak Djokovic in the past while also training the likes of Maria Sharapova, Ivan Ljubicic, Borna Coric, Richard Gasquet, Milos Raonic and until recently, Jannik Sinner.

Raducanu split with Beltz after a mere five months together. The German was the third coach she parted ways with inside a year. She had earlier split with Nigel Sears and Andrew Richardson, who guided her to her historic US Open win last year.

The teenager currently owns an underwhelming 5-7 win-loss record in 2022 and was visibly disappointed with herself after her early exit from Miami last month. It was reported that she then traveled to Italy to prepare for the clay swing.

More interestingly, Raducanu trained at Riccardo Piatti's academy in Bordighera under the experienced coach's watchful eyes. It was then speculated that Piatti could become an addition to her coaching team and guide her along with Beltz.

However, after the German's dismissal, media sources reckon Piatti is the favorite to become the Brit's next head coach. Having said that, everything is still speculation at this point, and it is likely the US Open champion will not rush to a decision.

Piatti worked with Sharapova towards the closing stages of the latter's career in 2019. He coached Djokovic from 2005 to 2006 but could not continue as the Serb wanted him to switch to a full-time role, which the Italian could not commit to.

"I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism, and dedication over the last half a year" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu released a statement after her decision to part ways with Torben Beltz, thanking the latter for his service. She heaped praise on the German's approach and mentality.

"I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year," the BBC quoted her as saying in a statement. "He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together."

In the meantime, the teenager confirmed that Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) would support her while she made the transition to a "new training model."

"I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim," she said.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee